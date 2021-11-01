Jacksonville Woman-Owned Business Featured in National Book for Transition from Employee to Employer
The Book Focuses on Women Transitioning from Employee to Business OwnerJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly “Bev” Jennings, Founder & CEO of SEE Company Inc. has been featured in Nancy G Allen’s recent book, The Decision to Start. Jennings is featured alongside 25 women throughout the nation.
“When I started SEE Company I wanted to put my diversity & inclusion knowledge to work for other business owners. Our ultimate goal is to “See Everyone Elevate,” regardless of position,” says Bev Jennings. “It is an honor to be featured in Nancy Allen’s book amongst other women who have made the switch from employee to employer. I am pleased to contribute my experiences to this inspiring book.”
The book supports women that want to transition from being an employee to a business owner. The Decision to Start offers 25 tips (from women who have been in their shoes) to make their journey easier. The book covers how to determine if you are ready all the way through growing your team.
“I’ve worked with women for almost 30 years now on how to start, grow, and leave a legacy with their businesses,” says Nancy Allen, Author of The Decision to Start. “I’ve discovered that every woman has the knowledge to start their own business. They just need to hear it from the women who have been in their shoes.”
About Bev Jennings
After 32 years with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and most recently as Head, Global Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Jennings was a key leader in J&J becoming the first Healthcare company to join the elite Billion Dollar Roundtable. She used her vast knowledge of supplier diversity, equity and inclusion to form her own consulting, coaching and advising business while simultaneously building a retail product line founded on those principles.
Jennings founded SEE Company to partner with business leaders and decision makers in realizing their potential for transformational growth and success while cultivating diversity and inclusion. With the overall mission of SEE Company to “See Everyone Elevate” Jennings made the conscious decision to use diverse suppliers throughout her business structure. Over 80% of her employees, suppliers and contractors being women, minority and/or LBGTQ. SEE Company is set to debut its first fashion Fall/Winter Collection in December 2021. The SEE Collection embodies diversity, inclusion and sustainability.
Jennings has been a featured speaker, panelist and is a highly regarded authority throughout the US including the NMSDC, WBENC and Billion Dollar Roundtable circuit. She has been featured in WE USA and MBN USA magazines. For more information about the SEE Company visit https://SEECompany.co and SeeCoStyle.com.
About Nancy G. Allen
Nancy G. Allen is an international speaker, author, coach, consultant, and expert on women’s business issues. Nancy has over 30 years of experience helping small business owners at all stages of growth. As President and CEO of the WBDC of Florida, Nancy manages and leads an incredible team of staff, sponsors, partners and women business leaders who are dedicated to certifying, connecting and championing women in business. She is committed to promoting women-owned businesses and furthering The Council’s mission to certify, connect and champion women in business. Nancy’s personal motto is Connections, Creativity and Courage in all endeavors. She holds a Master’s Degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS, 1982). She was born in Haiti and raised in South Florida. Nancy is bilingual in English and French and is fluent in Spanish and Creole. For more information, visit https://www.nancygallen.com/.
