Sweetwater Homeowners Arrested, Charged In 2024 Arson Case

Monroe County – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two Sweetwater individuals in a 2024 arson case.

In November 2024, at the request of the Sweetwater Fire Department, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to two separate fire events at a residence in the 700 block of West Morris Street. Following an extensive investigation, the two homeowners, Melissa Whitfield (DOB 06/11/1976) and Jared Whitfield (DOB 02/22/1973) were found to have intentionally set the fires.

On December 3rd, 2025, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments on both Melissa and Jared for one count of Arson, one count of Aggravated Arson, and one count of Tampering with Evidence. Melissa and Jared were arrested on December 4th and booked into the Monroe County Jail with a bond of $300,000 each.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.