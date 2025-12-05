DPS Hosts Annual Drone Expo and Workshop

AUSTIN – This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) hosted TEXCON 2025, an Annual Public Safety Drone Expo and Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) Workshop at the DPS Tactical Training Center in Florence. This year’s event, scheduled Dec. 1 through 4, was attended by over 300 members of local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as first responders from across the country.

TEXCON brings together Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) experts to educate law enforcement, first responders, other and emergency response personnel about the latest advancements in drone technology and TAK applications.

During the multi-day event, attendees had the chance to participate in real-world scenario training and instruction through eight specialized UAS courses in UAS Operations, Tactical UAS Operations, Fire & EMS Use of UAS, Photogrammetry, PIX4D Software, Program Management, TAK Operations and TAK Train-the-Trainer. Attendees also heard from leading UAS experts on numerous panels covering topics including emerging UAS technology, counter-UAS strategies and policies, and technology integration into public safety efforts nationwide.

About DPS’ UAS

With 389 remote pilots capable of operating the department’s various 396 UAS, DPS’ UAS support a variety of law enforcement operations across the state, including search and rescue missions, aerial observation, crash reconstruction, crime scene photography, natural disaster response and recovery efforts, building and tower inspections and the apprehension of fugitives. Additionally, in 2025 alone, DPS UAS pilots conducted over 18,000 flights in support of Operation Lone Star – Texas’ border security mission.

