EPC Appoints Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio as Director of Global Marketing Communications
As Director of Global MARCOM, Maurizio will expand EPC’s global communications reach and strengthen engagement with customers and markets adopting GaN technology.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC is pleased to announce the appointment of Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio as Director of Global Marketing Communications. Maurizio joins EPC with an extensive background in the power semiconductor sector with expertise in Wide Band Gap (WBG) technologies.
— Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC
With a career dedicated to advancing next-generation power solutions, Maurizio has evaluated leading-edge semiconductor products from early concept through final production release. In addition to publishing many articles on the subject, he has authored and edited several books on the subject. His technical insight, industry knowledge, and commitment to innovation position him as a valuable addition to the EPC leadership team.
"As Director of Global MARCOM, Maurizio will expand EPC’s global communications reach and strengthen engagement with customers and markets adopting GaN technology. EPC’s latest generation of GaN devices delivers significant performance enhancements over the aging MOSFET, competitor’s GaN devices, as well as previous generations, and Maurizio’s technical insight and strategic approach make him the ideal partner to effectively articulate the advancements and benefits of our newest GaN products.
Please join EPC in welcoming Maurizio as EPC’s newest team member!"
~ Alex Lidow
"I’m honored to be the Global Director of Marketing Communications at EPC. In this role, I’ll work directly with the exceptional team to develop and manage content that communicates how GaN can change the game through EPC’s solutions, driving improvements in performance, efficiency, and scalability. As GaN - already faster, smaller, and more powerful than silicon - continues to advance, we will keep pushing the limits of power electronics, enabling advanced applications across AI data centers, robotics, and other cutting-edge industries. I’m especially inspired by Alex Lidow’s visionary leadership, which continues to guide EPC’s innovation and success."
~ Maurizio
