EPC’s GaN Power ICs Enable a New Era of Robotic Agility

30 ARMS 3-Phase Inverter for Humanoid Robot Joints

EPC91120 Reference Design Combines Power, Sensing, and Control in an Ultra-Compact Format for Robot Joints and UAVs.

The EPC91120 showcases tightly integrated GaN power that makes humanoid robots lighter, faster, and smarter by embedding high-density inverter electronics within each motor joint,” — Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation ( EPC ), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power devices announces the launch of the EPC91120 , a high-performance 3-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motor drive inverter optimized for humanoid robot joints. Featuring EPC’s EPC23102 ePower™ Stage IC, the EPC91120 delivers superior efficiency, high power density, and precise motion control in a compact 32 mm-diameter footprint designed to integrate directly within robotic motor assemblies.Compact, High-Efficiency Power for RoboticsThe EPC91120 evaluation board integrates three EPC23102 GaN monolithic half-bridge ICs with an on-board microcontroller, current and voltage sensing, magnetic encoder interface, and RS485 communication. The system operates from 15 V to 55 V DC, delivering up to 21 A peak (15 ARMS) continuous current and 42 A peak (30 ARMS) pulsed.With a 100 kHz PWM switching frequency and only 50 ns dead time, the EPC91120 achieves exceptional efficiency and dynamic performance, ideal for humanoid robot joint motors and other high-precision motion applications. The board was specifically designed to fit the mechanical dimensions of the Unitree A1 robot motor, enabling direct evaluation in real-world robotic systems.Proven Thermal and Efficiency PerformanceUnder natural convection cooling at 26 °C ambient, the EPC91120 delivers 7 ARMS per phase without a heatsink and up to 15 ARMS when integrated into the humanoid joint motor casing as a heatsink. Experimental results demonstrate total system efficiencies exceeding 80% from DC input to mechanical output, validating the design for high-torque, low-weight robotic joints.Advancing Humanoid Robotics with GaN Integration“The EPC91120 showcases tightly integrated GaN power that makes humanoid robots lighter, faster, and smarter by embedding high-density inverter electronics within each motor joint,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC.For detailed technical specifications, schematics, and to request a sample, visit the EPC91120 product page.Price and AvailabilityThe EPC91120 reference design boards are priced at $394.02The EPC23102 is priced at $4.80/ea in 3Ku reels.Reference design boards and devices are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

