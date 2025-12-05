Press Releases

12/05/2025

RSCO School Choice Application Open Now Through February 6, 2026

Apply to free PK-12 public school options in the Greater Hartford Region

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Greater Hartford Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) today announced the online application to apply to free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region for the 2026-27 school year is available now through February 6, 2026. Families can choose from over 40 public magnet schools, schools and districts that participate in Open Choice, and three Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) Hartford region technical high schools.

The RSCO application is open to all Connecticut students entering prekindergarten through grade 12 and is available at www.ChooseYourSchool.org.

Families must apply by February 6, 2026, to access the widest range of options and for the best chance of receiving a placement offer. Placement notifications will begin in late February 2026 for the CTECS schools and in March 2026 for magnet schools and the Open Choice program. A late application period will open in mid-March 2026 for limited grades, schools, and programs based on waitlist size.

Through the RSCO school choice application, Connecticut families with students entering PK-12 can apply to free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region that fit their child’s unique skills, interests, and passions, including:

over 40 magnet schools with specialized themes incorporated into the core curriculum, such as S.T.E.M., visual and performing arts, and Montessori;

Open Choice districts and schools outside their town of residence; and

three CTECS Hartford region technical high schools.

Nearly 20,000 Connecticut students are currently enrolled in the Greater Hartford Region’s choice schools, which offer engaging academics, enriching athletic and extracurricular experiences, and free transportation for K-12 students from 43 Connecticut towns.

Families have access to a RSCO website experience, designed to make finding information about free PK-12 public school options easier and faster than ever. Features include:

the School Finder tool that generates a personalized list of schools based on a student’s eligibility;

a video library offering step-by-step guidance on exploring schools, applying, responding to placement offers, managing waitlists, and more;

tips and strategies for maximizing an application, including detailed information about Placement Priorities and the One Offer Rule; and

a comprehensive list of upcoming school-specific events and RSCO fairs.

For more information about RSCO and to apply, visit ChooseYourSchool.org and follow RSCO on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 5, 2025

CONTACT INFORMATION