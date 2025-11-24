Press Releases

11/24/2025

Connecticut Exceeds First Major Benchmark in Sheff v O'Neill Settlement Agreement, Meeting Entry Grade Demand for School Choice Options

Major milestone in the state’s efforts to expand access to quality, integrated education for Hartford students



(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced that the state has exceeded the first measurable goal outlined in the Sheff v. O’Neill Comprehensive School Choice Plan (CCP), meeting 96 percent of the demand from Hartford families seeking placement for their children in an entry-grade school choice program.



As established in the CCP, the state committed to meeting at least 95 percent of Hartford-resident students’ demand for placement in an entry grade—including prekindergarten (PK3 and PK4), kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade—at one of the region’s interdistrict magnet schools, Open Choice districts, or Hartford Region Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) high schools.



Connecticut surpassed this benchmark by offering placement opportunities to 96 percent of Hartford students who applied for an entry-grade placement through the Regional School Choice Application. This achievement represents a major step forward in ensuring that more Hartford students have access to high-quality, engaging educational settings that meet their individual needs and interests.



“This achievement represents more than a number—it reflects the state’s deep commitment to expanding meaningful educational choices for students and families,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “By increasing access to magnet schools, technical high schools, and Open Choice opportunities, we are assisting both Hartford and non-Hartford students learn, grow, and thrive in enriching learning environments.”



The CCP—adopted by the court in 2022 as part of the final Sheff v. O’Neill settlement—establishes a series of measurable benchmarks to ensure sustained progress in expanding access to high-quality school options for Hartford students. Achieving the first benchmark of meeting entry-grade demand demonstrates continued progress toward the state’s long-term goal of meeting demand at all grade levels among Hartford-resident students seeking placement in an interdistrict choice program by the 2028–29 school year.



CSDE and its regional partners will continue implementing strategies that strengthen school quality, broaden access to school choice opportunities, and support positive learning outcomes for all students. For more information about Connecticut’s school choice programs, visit www.ChooseYourSchool.org.



