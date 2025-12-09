Robert Messer, CEO of IPTECHVIEW, is Welcomed into Prestigious Forbes Technology Council
Robert Messer joins the Forbes Technology Council: an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives
“Robert is a welcome addition to the Forbes community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our goal is to curate a network of experts that come together to not only share and expand their industry knowledge, but also to help each individual grow and achieve even greater strides in the business world.”
As a new member, Robert is eager to contribute to Forbes extensive network, collaborating with fellow leaders and experts in the industry through this prestigious forum. Moving forward, Robert will work with this professional editorial team to bring thought-provoking articles and thought leadership, continuing to be a voice at the forefront of technological discussion.
“Being welcomed into the Forbes Technology Council is an honor that reflects IPTECHVIEW's commitment to continuous innovation. I look forward to contributing to the global dialogue on how AI is fundamentally reshaping surveillance and security. Our mission remains to drive the intelligent application of this technology to create safer and more efficient environments for our clients,” said Robert Messer, CEO at IPTECHVIEW
About IPTECHVIEW
IPTECHVIEW, developer of cloud-based video management solutions, provides enterprise-grade video surveillance and AI-powered supervision to organizations worldwide. With the underlying technology battle-tested since 2019, IPTECHVIEW's platform manages tens of thousands of cameras across 20+ countries, making it well-established as a reliable, enterprise-wide solution. Delivering reliable, scalable, and compliant video intelligence solutions, its revolutionary AI Orchestrator technology is transforming traditional surveillance into comprehensive video supervision. Find out more at www.IPTECHVIEW.ai
