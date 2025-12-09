Robert Messer, CEO of IPTECHVIEW, is Welcomed into Prestigious Forbes Technology Council

Robert Messer, President/CEO of IPTECHVIEW AI Orchestrator - Central Command for All Your Visual AI Logic

Robert Messer joins the Forbes Technology Council: an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

Being welcomed into the Forbes Technology Council is an honor that reflects IPTECHVIEW's commitment to continuous innovation.” — Robert Messer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPTECHVIEW , a leader in cloud-based video surveillance and security solutions, announces that its CEO, Robert Messer, will become the latest expert to lend their voice to the Forbes Technology Council. This decision by Forbes comes after extensive deliberation, emphasizing Robert’s depth of knowledge and decisive leadership in his pursuit of innovation. Forbes considers individuals who not only have found success within the tech industry but have also continually remained at the forefront of innovation, driving both relevant and necessary discussions.“Robert is a welcome addition to the Forbes community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our goal is to curate a network of experts that come together to not only share and expand their industry knowledge, but also to help each individual grow and achieve even greater strides in the business world.”As a new member, Robert is eager to contribute to Forbes extensive network, collaborating with fellow leaders and experts in the industry through this prestigious forum. Moving forward, Robert will work with this professional editorial team to bring thought-provoking articles and thought leadership, continuing to be a voice at the forefront of technological discussion.“Being welcomed into the Forbes Technology Council is an honor that reflects IPTECHVIEW's commitment to continuous innovation. I look forward to contributing to the global dialogue on how AI is fundamentally reshaping surveillance and security. Our mission remains to drive the intelligent application of this technology to create safer and more efficient environments for our clients,” said Robert Messer, CEO at IPTECHVIEWAbout IPTECHVIEWIPTECHVIEW, developer of cloud-based video management solutions, provides enterprise-grade video surveillance and AI-powered supervision to organizations worldwide. With the underlying technology battle-tested since 2019, IPTECHVIEW's platform manages tens of thousands of cameras across 20+ countries, making it well-established as a reliable, enterprise-wide solution. Delivering reliable, scalable, and compliant video intelligence solutions, its revolutionary AI Orchestrator technology is transforming traditional surveillance into comprehensive video supervision. Find out more at www.IPTECHVIEW.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.