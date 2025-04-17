Intelligent Eyes on the Warehouse Floor: IPTECHVIEW Launches Next-Gen Video AI for Distribution and Logistics

Intelligent Eyes on the Warehouse Floor

Dallas-based IPTECHVIEW launches a cloud Video AI for warehouses, boosting safety, efficiency, and oversight with 20+ years of industry expertise.

We leverage computer vision and the power of AI to help warehouses and 3PLs increase their productivity, efficiency, compliance, safety, and of course, security” — Walter Engelbrecht

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPTECHVIEW, a Dallas-based developer of advanced video surveillance and cloud-based monitoring platforms, has launched a specialized suite of Video AI tools tailored for distribution centers, warehouses , and logistics environments. Designed to help businesses protect people, places, processes, and profits, this solution transforms traditional surveillance into a smart supervision system that enhances security and operational performance.“We leverage computer vision and the power of AI to help warehouses and 3PLs increase their productivity, efficiency, compliance, safety, and of course, security,” said Walter Engelbrecht, COO of IPTECHVIEW. “Being at the heart of America’s logistics corridor and having more than 20 years of experience in warehouse environments, we were able to go beyond surveillance. What we’ve created is a set of intelligent tools that not only observe but also understand and respond to key events—helping our customers operate more securely and efficiently.”At the core of the platform is the AI Orchestrator™, which coordinates a suite of curated AI applications developed with input from industry experts and real customers. These tools address real-world problems like unauthorized access, safety zone violations, staging errors, or even idling trucks in sensitive areas. The platform can also be customized through professional services to meet unique operational needs.IPTECHVIEW’s cameras and edge-AI devices can be integrated into existing systems or deployed as a complete replacement for outdated surveillance solutions—bringing proactive intelligence to every corner of the facility, from loading docks to container yards.About IPTECHVIEWIPTECHVIEW is a Dallas-based technology company providing a fully cloud-based platform for video surveillance, smart building automation, and AI-powered visual intelligence. The company partners with professional integrators and resellers to deliver plug-and-play solutions that are easy to deploy, remotely supportable, and built for long-term scalability. With over 10,000 cameras installed across multiple industries, IPTECHVIEW is trusted by companies that value simplicity, performance, and actionable insight. Learn more at www.iptechview.com MEDIA CONTACT:Jenny NgoIPTECHVIEWEmail: jenny@iptechview.comPhone: 972-220-1110

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.