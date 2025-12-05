Ben Van Dyk: Leading Farm and Ranch Real Estate in Coaldale, Alberta

Ben Van Dyk

Real estate professional with experience in agricultural property transactions across Western Canada, specializing in complex farm operations.

COALDALE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Van Dyk of Real Estate Centre & Farm Real Estate is a real estate professional specializing in farm, land, and ranch properties across Western Canada. Based in Coaldale, Alberta, Ben and his team focus on brokering complex transactions for major crop, irrigated, dairy, poultry, and ranch operations throughout the region.Ben brings practical agricultural insight from personally operating diverse farms over decades. This experience, combined with his marketing and valuation expertise, supports multi-generational relationships with farm families. As the Canadian representative for a leading European farm agency, Ben facilitates connections for international buyers and immigrant farm families seeking agricultural land opportunities in Western Canada.His strategic approach has resulted in the successful marketing and sale of thousands of acres, often representing multi-million dollar values. Supported by a national network of agribusiness professionals, Ben's team provides exposure and trusted representation. Beyond his business, Ben and his team are dedicated partners of STARS Air Ambulance and HALO Air Ambulance, actively participating in fundraising initiatives that benefit rural communities.

