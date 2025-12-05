Seeing You Home Announces Expanded Services and Team Growth in Southwestern Ontario Real Estate

Mallory Siezar

Mallory Siezar, a broker with over a decade of real estate experience, guides clients through property transactions in Southwestern Ontario.

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallory Siezar , a broker affiliated with RE/MAX Twin City Realty Inc. Brokerage, is expanding the operations of her Seeing You Home brand, which serves clients across Southwestern Ontario. The expansion reflects growth from an independent agent to leading a dedicated team, enhancing residential real estate services.Seeing You Home, which launched in early 2020, extends services to clients across Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo, Brantford, Woodstock, and surrounding areas. Mallory, a licensed Realtor since 2017 with over a decade of experience in real estate, employs a methodology designed to provide clients with clear information and support throughout the home buying and selling processes.This business growth has been supported by client referrals and has allowed for the development of a team dedicated to property transactions within the Cambridge and broader Southwestern Ontario real estate community. Clients have consistently noted the team's professionalism and dedication in service delivery.

