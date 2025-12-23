Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Agent Jeff Lott Recognized as Rising Star in Brunswick County Real Estate

Jeff Lott

Experienced Realtor Jeff Lott leverages 35 years in corporate sales for Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage clients.

SHALLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Lott, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Shallotte, North Carolina, has been recognized as a "Rising Star" in Brunswick County. This distinction will be featured in the June 2025 issue of Real Producer magazine, acknowledging Lott’s contributions to the local real estate market.With 2.5 years in real estate, Lott also brings 35 years of corporate sales experience to his role. His background includes tenures with Abbott Labs, New York Life, Prudential, and MetLife. A 1979 graduate of West Point and a former Army veteran, this experience contributes to his negotiation skills and a client-focused approach in real estate.Lott specializes in single-family homes and also assists clients with condos, townhomes, and residential lots. He has consistently placed within the top 20% of his field. As a solo agent, approximately 70% of his business involves buyers, many of whom are relocating to the area, while 30% involves sellers. A recent transaction included placing a $1.35 million intercoastal waterway lot under contract. He is currently completing the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) designation.His affiliation with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage provides access to extensive resources as part of a brokerage firm in North Carolina. Beyond his professional activities, Lott has taught adult Sunday School at local churches for over 12 years, reflecting his commitment to community service.For more information about Jeff Lott's real estate services, please visit his website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.