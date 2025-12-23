Deslauriers Fortin Team Continues to Excel in Quebec's Eastern Townships High-End Real Estate Market

Alexandre Fortin and Luce Deslauriers

Real estate partnership Deslauriers Fortin, led by Alexandre Fortin and Luce Deslauriers, leverages four decades of combined experience in Quebec.

BROMONT, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Deslauriers Fortin team, operating under Engel & Völkers in Bromont, Quebec, brings over four decades of combined experience to the Quebec Eastern Townships real estate sector. Led by real estate professionals Alexandre Fortin and Luce Deslauriers, the team is recognized for its deep understanding of the local market.The Deslauriers Fortin team ensures a direct client relationship, with Alexandre and Luce personally managing transactions from beginning to end. Their specialized knowledge encompasses high-end properties, including mountain-view, equestrian, and ski residences, catering to both buyers and sellers in Bromont and the surrounding regions.Consistently achieving significant sales across the Eastern Townships, the team has established a strong presence among real estate professionals in Quebec. Beyond their business activities, Deslauriers Fortin supports local community initiatives, including Maison au Diapason, a palliative care center, and the Adaptive Sports Foundation, which advocates for accessibility in athletics.For more information regarding real estate services in Bromont, Quebec, contact Alexandre Fortin at 450-534-3370 or visit the Deslauriers Fortin website.

