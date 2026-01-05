- New rules for SNAP/EBT purchasing of soft drinks

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 29, 2025) - Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Utah residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will no longer be able to use those funds to buy soft drinks in Utah.

“The SNAP program helps those who are facing food insecurity and in need of nutrition,” said Rep. Kristen Chevrier. “We don’t want to undermine health and fuel chronic disease by subsidizing the purchase of sugary drinks. This innovative change will improve our nutrition program and overall health outlook in the state of Utah.”

This change is due to a new state law (H.B. 403), which was passed by the Utah State Legislature in 2025. The Department of Workforce Services asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for special permission to stop the purchase of soft drinks with SNAP benefits, and that request was approved.

The bill defines a soft drink as a flavored drink that has carbonated water and is sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners. The rule does not include milk or drinks made with milk, drinks made with milk substitutes (like soy or rice) and drinks that are more than half real fruit or vegetable juice.

“This is not a change to the amount of SNAP benefits eligible individuals receive,” said Becky Wickstrom, Workforce Services public information officer. “It is a change to what the benefits can purchase. We have worked closely with the state's retailers to prepare for this change and are ready for it to take place on January 1, 2026.”

SNAP benefits can be used to help households purchase healthy foods that can be prepared and eaten at home. Customers should separate their soft drink purchases with other ineligible items such as hot prepared foods, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and other tobacco products, non-food items, personal hygiene products, vitamins and medicines.

More information about what can and cannot be purchased with SNAP benefits is at jobs.utah.gov/whatyoucanbuy.

###