EHS Insight Announces Release 25.12 Featuring Contractor Management Portal, Vision AI and Smarter Reporting

This release is all about making safety professionals work faster, smarter and be more connected.” — Gary McDonald

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight , a leading provider of EHS management software, today announced the launch of Version 25.12, introducing a new Vendor Portal, expanded AI Copilot capabilities and enhanced reporting and learning tools designed to improve collaboration, speed up decision-making and streamline safety management.The release includes an all-new Contractor Management Portal that allows vendors and contractors to securely log in, upload and update their own documentation—reducing administrative effort and ensuring real-time visibility.AI enhancements in this release include Vision AI for Form Copilot, which can now analyze photos for hazards and context, and AI CAPA recommendations, enabling users to generate corrective actions and initiate CAPAs with a single click.Reporting now gets a boost with a centralized Report Subscription Management screen, offering full visibility and flexible assignment options. Learning resources also become easier to access with new dashboard and navigation placement plus a new completion log.“This release is all about making safety professionals work faster, smarter and be more connected,” said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. “Our customers asked for better ways to collaborate with vendors, manage reporting and leverage AI in the field—and we delivered.”“Vision AI transforms how users interact with forms,” added Eric Stevens, CTO of EHS Insight. “By allowing Copilot to interpret images, we’re enabling richer insights and real-world context in every workflow. This will lead to lowering risk of serious injuries and fatalities – and that mission is exactly why EHS Insight exists.”About EHS InsightEHS Insight is the world’s most comprehensive EHS and ESG software platform, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their safety, compliance, and sustainability goals. With AI-powered tools, intuitive workflows and unmatched mobile capabilities, EHS Insight empowers teams to work smarter and drive real impact.

