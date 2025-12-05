Bynay Blasberg to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bynay Blasberg, transformational guide and Bikram yoga expert, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on breaking through limiting beliefs, embracing emotional honesty, and alchemizing pain into personal power.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Blasberg will explore how intentional self-reflection and consistent inner work can lead to profound transformation. She breaks down how daily practices like mindful movement and rewriting inner narratives can create alignment and emotional clarity.Viewers will walk away with an empowered sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of how to overcome fear through curiosity and presence.“When uninhibited change flows, life intentionally grows,” said Blasberg.Bynay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/bynay-blasberg

