Kristin Silvestri to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristin Silvestri, boutique owner and fashion entrepreneur, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on building confidence through fashion, trusting your drive, and turning bold ideas into reality.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Silvestri will explore how owning your individuality and embracing fearless action can create personal freedom and long-term success.She breaks down how saying yes—even before you’re ready—and trusting your creative instincts can unlock doors in both life and business. Viewers will walk away with a powerful reminder that fashion isn’t just style—it’s self-expression, confidence, and armor for life.“Fashion is your armor to take on life—wear what makes you feel powerful,” said Silvestri.Kristin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kristin-silvestri

