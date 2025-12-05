Influential Women Profiles: Clara Polizzotto, A Leader in Food Service and Manufacturing Operations at Peterson Brands

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating More Than Two Decades of Expertise, Resilience, and Impact in the IndustryClara Polizzotto is a seasoned Production Supervisor at Peterson Brands, bringing over two decades of expertise in food service and manufacturing operations. Based in Naples, Florida, Clara is known for hands-on leadership, operational efficiency, and deep industry knowledge. ServSafe and OSHA-certified, she excels in labor control, team development, and managing high-volume production environments.Before joining Peterson Brands in 2024, Clara held key supervisory roles with Aquamar, United Airlines, Compass Group, and Sodexo. Her extensive experience in catering and food production—especially in fast-paced aviation and institutional settings—has honed her ability to lead cross-functional teams, streamline logistics, and ensure top-quality results. Highlights include her work at Newark International Airport and Ramapo College, showcasing her adaptability and commitment to customer-focused excellence.Originally from Puebla, Mexico, Clara was raised by Raul Reyes Mendoza and Ramona Cabrera, who instilled in her a strong work ethic and resilience. Her battle with breast cancer in 2016 became a defining moment, teaching her the power of perseverance and the importance of support from family, mentors, and her team. Being invited back to work reignited her passion, and a heartfelt letter calling her an inspiration reminded her of her own strength. Guided by her mother and encouraged by mentors Renee Auerbacher and Executive Chef John Malmeister, Clara has grown into a confident leader, fully embracing her potential and purpose.Her leadership philosophy is encapsulated in the advice she shares with aspiring professionals: “Build a reputation for reliability, then keep evolving beyond it.” Clara encourages young women in the industry to embrace their dreams, reinforcing the notion that persistence and passion will attract those who believe in them.With her ability to unite diverse personalities toward common goals, Clara focuses on building relationships founded on trust, both in her professional and personal life. Known for fostering team morale, promoting safety, and leading with integrity, she is dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment.As Clara Polizzotto embarks on this chapter at Peterson Brands, her commitment to growth and excellence in the manufacturing and food production industries remains unwavering. She is excited about the opportunities ahead and is eager to make meaningful contributions to her team and the broader industry.Learn More about Clara Polizzotto:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/clara-polizzotto Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

