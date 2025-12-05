Jaclyn Nicole Urso Recognized by Influential Women: From Marine Corps Leadership to Sports Law Innovation

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Lieutenant Colonel Brings Two Decades of Military Service, Legal Expertise, and Mentorship to Law, Sports, and GovernanceJaclyn Nicole Urso, a distinguished U.S. Marine Corps Officer and Judge Advocate with 20 years of service, has built an exceptional career defined by leadership, legal expertise, and national service. As a retired Lieutenant Colonel, she served in high-impact roles including Staff Judge Advocate (Senior Legal Advisor) and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate (Deputy Legal Advisor) to two- and three-star Commanding Generals. Her career encompassed operational law, criminal litigation, national security, and military justice—guiding legal strategy and compliance for commands supporting over 170,000 service members and their families.Jaclyn earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, followed by her Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law in May 2004. She later completed the Top Level School Certificate at the United States Air Force War College in Montgomery, Alabama, in May 2023 and is currently pursuing her Master of Law (LL.M.) in Entertainment, Arts, and Sports Law at the University of Miami School of Law, with an expected completion date of May 2026. Focused on translating her extensive military experience into a civilian context, Jaclyn is expanding her legal acumen at the intersection of law, sports, and governance. Her commitment to lifelong learning and service reflects her dedication to protecting both institutions and individuals, bringing the same strategic mindset and disciplined execution from the military into her academic and legal pursuits.Jaclyn’s expertise includes crisis management, legal counseling, and cross-functional team leadership under pressure. Renowned for ethical decision-making, operational insight, and mentoring the next generation of legal professionals, she has made a lasting impact both in uniform and beyond. Passionate about justice, accountability, and service, she now seeks to apply her unique perspective to new challenges in the legal and sports industries.Jaclyn attributes her success to relentless ambition, the unwavering support of her friends and family, and a strong desire to prove wrong those who underestimated her. This drive guided her through earning a law degree, serving 20 years in the Marine Corps, and pursuing a transition to an in-house counsel role for a sports organization, while also exploring opportunities in public service and politics. She emphasizes that while skill and expertise are critical, genuine networking often opens doors to unforeseen opportunities.Jaclyn encourages young women entering the legal field to recognize they may need to be twice as good to receive half the recognition, highlighting the importance of perseverance and excellence. Her current challenge is translating her extensive military experience into skills that civilian employers can readily understand and value.Throughout her professional and personal life, Jaclyn upholds values of loyalty, hard work, dedication, kindness, a desire to help others, enthusiasm, initiative, curiosity, and the ability to see opportunities everywhere. These principles continue to guide her as she blends her remarkable military leadership with a growing presence in sports law and in-house counsel opportunities.Learn More about Jaclyn Nicole Urso:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jaclynn-urso Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.