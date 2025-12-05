NEFTi USA Short Film Competition Set To Announce Winners And Screen Films At Gala Event In Beverly Hills December 10th.

NEFTi USA Competition Filmaker Fabiola Andrade NEFTi USA Competition Filmaker Adrian J Martin NEFTi Competition Filmmaker Rocio Romero

The NEFTi USA short film competition presents films and winners for the first time in the US.

There is such a diverse group of largely underrepresented talent throughout the world and bringing an opportunity to showcase their stories is what the NEFTI Competition is all about.” — Paul Robinson, competition founder and administrator.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFTi USA SHORT FILM COMPETITIONSET TO ANNOUNCE WINNERS AND SCREEN FILMSDECEMBER 10, 2025 AT GALA EVENTAT THE CRESCENT THEATER IN BEVERLY HILLS NEFTi Competition Judges IncludeAcclaimed Actress Vivica A Fox, Academy And Tony Award Winning Producer Bruce Cohen, President Of Postproduction At 21st Century Fox/Disney Ted Gagliano. NEFTi Competition Founder and Administrator Paul Robinson Will Present the Grand Prize of $5,000 and Audience Choice of $2,000 AwardsThe NEFTi USA short film competition is set to announce its winners at an event at the Crescent Theatre in Beverly Hills on December 10, 2025. The three finalists’ films will be screened before the winning announcement.The N.E.F.T.i. competition was created to find and inspire talented emerging filmmakers internationally and give them an opportunity to spotlight their visions and creativity, expand the filmmaker's reach into regions that may otherwise not have been available to them and to showcase the diverse creative process of filmmakers from a variety of backgrounds and environments.NEFTi is a short film competition created to uplift filmmakers from around the world who haven’t always had the opportunity to make their voices heard, and to showcase the diverse creative process of filmmakers from a variety of backgrounds and environments.Up until the current competition, the NEFTi focus has been on filmmakers from the Global South – Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Caribbean, as well as from the International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), the Berlinale/European Film Mart and Durban Film Mart network of filmmakers.While the United States is the largest film economy in the world, filmmaking has historically been dominated by those from certain backgrounds and experiences. The NEFTi USA Competition will focus on giving a platform to filmmakers from within the United States (such as indigenous filmmakers, immigrant filmmakers, LGBTQ+ filmmakers, etc.).Prospective competitors from around the US applied to take place in NEFTi USA. From the pool of entrants, NEFTi selected ten (10) filmmakers as Semi-Finalists. Each Semi-Finalist pitched their short film idea to the panel of NEFTi judges - Acclaimed Actress Vivica A Fox, Academy and Tony Award Winning Producer Bruce Cohen, President of Postproduction at 21st Century Fox/Disney Ted Gagliano – and based on those film pitches, NEFTi selected three (3) NEFTi USA Finalists. Each Finalist receive $3,000 to fund the making of their 3-5 minute film, which must be completed within 30 days. There are no storyline requirements. Judges will review the final films and choose a Grand Prize winner. The Audience Award winner will be chosen by attendees at the December 10th event as well as from online viewers.The 2025 NEFTi USA short film competition filmmaker finalists are: Fabiola Andrade, a US-based queer Central American filmmaker of Honduran/ New Orleans background. Fabiola speaks from a region and realities rarely seen, and transcribes them in contemporary, undeniable, and universal cinema. Adrian J. Martin is a self-taught filmmaker from a minority person of color community in LA who didn’t have the resources to create or the educational opportunities to learn to create and who pulls from real experiences of growing up and living in an underrepresented community. Rocio Romero Is a low income, Latin, female filmmaker who migrated to LA from Mexico, and feels that this helps her exercise freedom as a filmmaker without falling into cultural stereotypes.“I'm so impressed by these three talented filmmakers,” stated Paul Robinson, competition founder and administrator. “The NEFTi filmmakers never cease to amaze me with their talent, innovation and determination. There is such a diverse group of largely underrepresented talent throughout the world and bringing an opportunity to showcase their stories is what the NEFTI Competition is all about.”"We are excited to bring NEFTi to the USA. Being an independent filmmaker myself, it's all about opportunity and exposure," says Actress and NEFTi Judge Vivica A. Fox. "NEFTi can be the start of a wonderful future for underserved filmmakers.”For more Information about the NEFTi Competitions, please visit: https://www.nefticompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.