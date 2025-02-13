Actress Vivica A. Fox Partners With Short Film Competition NEFTi As Judge In First US-Based Competition

Nefti Logo and Nefti Competition Judge Actress Vivica A. Fox

The competition created to spotlight unheard voices in film will accept US submissions this month after six successful international competitions.

We are excited to bring NEFTi to the USA. Being an independent filmmaker myself, it's all about opportunity and exposure. NEFTi can be the start of a wonderful future for underserved filmmakers.” — Vivica A. Fox

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivica A. Fox Partners With Short Film Competition NEFTi As Judge In First US-Based CompetitionThe competition created to spotlight unheard voices in film will accept US submissions this month after six successful international competitions.Multi-hyphenate Vivica A. Fox, Academy and Tony Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen, 20th Century Fox/Disney Feature Post Production President Ted Gagliano, and NEFTi founder Paul Robinson will judge the competition.EL SEGUNDO, CA -- NEFTi, an international short film competition created to uplift underrepresented voices in film, will officially launch its first US-based competition this month.After a successful run of international competitions, NEFTi USA will give a platform to filmmakers from underrepresented or marginalized backgrounds within the United States.As with previous international competition cycles, NEFTi will be judged by a panel of Hollywood industry professionals. Returning to offer filmmakers their sharp insight are actress,writer, director, and producer Vivica A. Fox; Academy Award-winning producer Bruce Cohen (American Beauty, Milk); former 20th Century Fox post production executive Ted Gagliano; and award-winning mixed media artist and NEFTi founder Paul Robinson."We are so excited to finally bring NEFTi to the USA," said Fox. "Being an independent filmmaker myself, it's all about opportunity and exposure. NEFTi can be the start of a wonderful future for underserved filmmakers. USA, show us what you got!"In addition to guidance from Fox, Cohen, and Gagliano during the competition, NEFTi finalists each receive a $3,000 grant to produce their short film. The completed short films will be screened at an international film festival later this year, to be announced. Previous NEFTi competitions screened shorts at Cannes, Berlin, ARIFF, and Durban FilmMart.“After six successful international competitions, we’re excited to bring NEFTi home to the states for the first time. Although the US has the largest film economy in the world, our filmmaking is still dominated by people from certain backgrounds and experiences. With NEFTi, we’re creating a platform for filmmakers who haven’t always had the opportunity to see themselves in front of or behind the camera,” said NEFTi founder Paul Robinson.NEFTi USA judges will select one short as the Grand Prize winner, receiving a $5,000 cash prize. The film festival audience will also vote for their favorite short, which will receive a $2,000 cash prize.Prospective competitors can apply to NEFTi USA now. Filmmakers must be at least 25 years of age and a US resident to apply. Applications must be submitted online at nefticompetition.com by February 28 for consideration.About NEFTiNEFTi is a short film competition created to uplift unheard voices in film. It gives filmmakers from underrepresented or marginalized backgrounds the opportunity to share their voice, story, and art with the rest of the world. Originally launched as an international competition, NEFTi USA debuted in 2025 to serve our underrepresented populations at home. The competition is supported by NEFT Vodka.To learn more about NEFTi, visit nefticompetition.com or follow @nefticompetition on social media.

