Entrepreneurs Applying for UPG Biashara Class of 2026

Applications for Class of 2026 now OPEN Applications for Class of 2024 OPEN UPG Biashara - Apply UPG Biashara Learning Journey - Class of 2025

UPG Biashara is deliberately designed for entrepreneurs - over 65% are CEOs currently running businesses.

We believe entrepreneurs make the world better, and through UPG Biashara, a coalition of organisations and individuals collaborate to provide exceptional support to entrepreneurs globally” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GEVENA, SWITZERLAND, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs from around the world are applying for the UPG Biashara Class of 2026, a remarkable opportunity that offers cash grants, free business training, international visibility and more. At this time, applications for the upcoming cycle have been received from over 75 countries across all world regions - and counting. UPG Biashara is an initiative dedicated to helping entrepreneurs transform their ideas into successful ventures, with cash grants ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000. The deadline to apply is 31 December 2025.This unique program is designed with the belief that entrepreneurs deserve comprehensive support to maximize their success. Entrepreneurs who secure a spot in the program by showcasing their ideas and passion will receive this support at no cost. The initiative includes two key phases: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Cash grants are awarded during the Action Journey, supported by several grant programs such as the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant. Among the incredible impact metrics include: 1,420 entrepreneurs certified, 65% are CEOs running their own businesses, over USD 350,000 in grants disbursed. To apply, visit: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Key highlights of the program include cash grants for selected entrepreneurs across various sectors, with amounts ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000. Previous winners have come from diverse countries including India, Canada, Nigeria, Botswana, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia. Another standout feature is the focus on "pitching," where participants have numerous opportunities to refine their business presentations. In 2025, the Learning Journey included over 1,000 pitches.The #UPGBiashara Learning Journey: this phase focuses on building essential entrepreneurial skills, preparing participants to solve challenges, scale their businesses, and create positive change. It includes a combination of live and recorded sessions, virtual meetings, and group tasks. For the 2025 cohort, over 55 classes were offered, taught by 32 expert instructors, totaling 93 hours of invaluable content.The #UPGBiashara Action Journey: during this phase, entrepreneurs receive ongoing support as they work to strengthen and expand their businesses. UPG Biashara provides access to financial resources, mentorship, networking opportunities, and more to help them succeed.UPG Biashara also offers several prestigious grants, including the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant, the Maxine's Village Business Grant, and the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant, all of which underscore the program's dedication to empowering innovative business ventures. Applications from entrepreneurs who want to take advantage of the opportunities are welcome until 31 December 2025.To learn more about #UPGBiashara, it is possible to RSVP for an upcoming Information Session: https://unitedpeople.global/rsvp/upgbiashara-events Note to EditorsLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Social media hashtags: #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Maxine's Village Business Grant: https://upglive.org/mvbg Learn more about: Prince Adebajo Babington- Ashaye Business Grant: https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/grants/babington-ashaye-grant/ Learn more about United People Global Attend UPG Biashara events: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

UPG Biashara - An Introduction and Why We Care About Entrepreneurs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.