South Africa Can Win The Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant 2025

Diamonds Do Good® is thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global is pleased to highlight a remarkable South African entrepreneur who is among 20 Finalists for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant . With 20 Finalists from 7 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 7 August 2025.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship, cash grants and more."Diamonds Do Goodis thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry. Our Entrepreneurship Grant winners embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.Patricia Botshoma is a passionate young entrepreneur from Rietvallei, a small township in the west of Krugersdorp, South Africa. Born and raised in this community, Patricia personally experienced the daily challenges women face when using public restrooms — especially the risk of infections caused by unhygienic facilities. Driven by her own struggles and a deep desire to solve this problem, she identified a gap in the market and created an innovative solution: PAT SAFETY WIPES.Emelda Matabane, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from South Africa, is the founder of Atok Aluminum Solutions. She designs and manufactures high-quality aluminium windows and doors for homes and commercial spaces. Our energy-efficient products help keep interiors warm in winter and cool in summer, enhancing comfort and reducing energy costs.Lerato Mashala, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from South Africa, is a compassionate and driven changemaker, passionate about community impact through her work with Balimi Youth Development Farm and Gift TSA Lerato Foundation. Her love for travel and cultural exchange reflects her open-mindedness and commitment to personal and collective growth.Natalie-Jane Van Dieman, a UPG Biashara Entrepreneur from South Africa, is a social entrepreneur with 25 years of corporate leadership and 28 years of community volunteerism. Through Brother Nathan Foundation (Pty) Ltd, she empowers women and youth via regenerative food systems and microenterprise. She advocates for the Western Cape Food Waste Ban 2027 by championing circular economy solutions like Black Soldier Fly Farming—healing people, soil, and society.This year the 20 Finalists come from 7 countries: Botswana, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Which countries will be represented among the winners? And which country will win the grand prize? In 2024 the honour of the grand prize went to Namibia with UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Eddy Ngong securing USD 20,000.In 2025 each of the 20 Finalists have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewelry, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025.Here are the Finalists representing 7 countries, they are visible in this brief video: youtu.be/HOpUqM98Ec4?si=FsPwNSePOT3J6NnsWhat has happened so far? The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected to win the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025.When is the announcement? The announcement of the winners takes place on 7 August 2025 from 4pm CEST (10 am EDT). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2025. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP . The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.And so who will win? “The Finalists for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant are outstanding and each of them is a winner! Once the announcement is made, we will be happy and sad at the same time. And we will remain united in the understanding that when any of them wins, then we are all winning. I invite you to keep an eye on all of these entrepreneurs,” said Dr. Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.Note to EditorsSocial media hashtags: #DiamondsDoGoodGrant #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Diamonds Do GoodLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Learn more about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

Meet the Finalists - Diamonds Do Good ® Entrepreneurship Grant 2025

