Kearns Mortgage Team Advises Tampa Homeowners: Refinance Now to Access Equity and Consolidate Debt Despite Stable Rates

Tampa Mortgage Broker Highlights Cash-Out Refinancing and PMI Removal as Key Opportunities in the Current Market for Local Homeowners

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kearns Mortgage Team , a leading Mortgage Broker specializing in the Tampa, FL, market, today issued guidance urging local homeowners to evaluate refinance opportunities, even as primary interest rates remain stable. While many homeowners wait for substantial rate drops, the team emphasizes that current high home equity and strategic financial goals offer compelling reasons to refinance now.In the Tampa Bay region, home values have stabilized after significant appreciation, providing many homeowners with substantial accumulated equity. This equity can be a powerful financial tool, and a cash-out refinance is one of the most effective ways to access it."In today’s market, refinancing isn't just about chasing a lower rate; it's about optimizing your financial picture," said Ryan Kearns, Managing Member and Mortgage Loan Originator at Kearns Mortgage Team. "Many Tampa homeowners have high-interest debt—credit cards, car loans, or personal loans. A cash-out refinance allows them to consolidate those debts into a single, lower-interest mortgage payment, dramatically improving monthly cash flow and financial stability."Strategic Refinance Opportunities for Tampa HomeownersThe Kearns Mortgage Team, known for its strategic approach to loan structuring, points to three primary reasons current homeowners should consider refinancing:1. Debt Consolidation: Leveraging home equity to pay off high-interest consumer debt, resulting in one streamlined payment at a much lower rate.2. Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) Removal: Homeowners who initially purchased with less than 20% down and whose home value has appreciated may now have enough equity to refinance and eliminate monthly PMI payments.3. Funding Major Expenses: Using a cash-out refinance to fund essential home improvements or large expenditures, such as college tuition.Why Choose a Mortgage Broker for Your Refinance?Navigating the refinance market requires expertise, especially when factoring in local variables like flood zone insurance and property taxes, which are critical in Tampa, FL. Choosing a dedicated Mortgage Broker ensures homeowners are not limited to one set of loan products. The Kearns Mortgage Team compares offers from numerous mortgage lender partners to secure the most favorable terms, whether for a lower rate, a shorter term, or the maximum allowable cash out."As an experienced Mortgage Broker in Tampa, FL, our job is to look past the superficial rate and analyze the full financial impact of a refinance. We ensure the savings outweigh the closing costs and that the new loan aligns perfectly with the client's long-term goals," added Kearns.About Kearns Mortgage Team, Mortgage Broker Kearns Mortgage Team is a dedicated mortgage brokerage based in Tampa, FL, specializing in structuring complex loans and providing personalized financing solutions for families throughout Florida. Led by Ryan Kearns, the team prioritizes client education, strategic innovation, and operational efficiency to ensure a seamless path to homeownership and financial optimization. The firm leverages extensive mortgage lender relationships to secure the most favorable terms for its clients. Contact Kearns Mortgage Team today to assess your refinance potential.Please be advised: This press release provides general market information and is not financial advice. Mortgage rates and housing market conditions are subject to change. Consult with a qualified financial advisor, tax professional, and the Kearns Mortgage Team for advice specific to your financial situation.Media Contact:Business Name: Kearns Mortgage Team, Mortgage BrokerEmail: hello@kearnsmortgageteam.comPhone: +1 (813) 796-5755

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.