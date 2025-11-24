Lending Hand Mortgage, LLC Launches Instant Home Affordability Calculator for Nashville-Area Buyers

Free Tool Delivers Quick Insights on Budget and Loan Options Amid Surging Tennessee Real Estate Demand

MADISON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lending Hand Mortgage, LLC , a premier Nashville mortgage broker with nearly two decades of service, today unveiled its innovative instant home affordability calculator. This user-friendly online resource enables prospective homebuyers in Tennessee to determine their purchasing power in under five minutes, factoring in income, debts, credit profiles, and current market rates to provide personalized estimates without commitment.The launch comes at a pivotal time for the Nashville housing market, where median home prices have climbed 5 percent year-over-year to approximately $450,000, according to recent local real estate reports. By simplifying the initial affordability assessment, Lending Hand Mortgage aims to empower first-time buyers, refinancers, and investors to navigate competitive conditions with confidence. The calculator integrates seamlessly with the company's free pre-approval process, offering tailored recommendations for FHA loans with 3.5 percent down payments, USDA options requiring no down payment for rural properties, and jumbo financing up to $2.5 million."Lending a Hand Every Step of the Way is more than our slogan - it's our commitment to making homeownership accessible and stress-free," said Kevin Kenerson, President of Lending Hand Mortgage, LLC (NMLS #171733). "In a market where decisions move fast, this tool cuts through the complexity, helping families in Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, and beyond lock in low rates and avoid surprises. We've seen clients save thousands by starting with accurate affordability insights."Supporting the tool's rollout, Lending Hand Mortgage reports that 90 percent of its business stems from referrals, bolstered by 5-star Zillow reviews highlighting seamless closings and responsive service. The calculator draws on the expertise of a team averaging over 10 years in the industry, ensuring outputs align with real-world scenarios like the 28/36 debt-to-income rule for sustainable financing.As Nashville's population grows by an estimated 1.5 percent annually, tools like this address key barriers for moderate-income households, promoting equitable access to superior mortgage products. Early users have praised the calculator's intuitive design, which includes educational tips on down payment assistance and rate locks.About Lending Hand Mortgage, LLC:Founded on October 11, 2005, in Goodlettsville, TN, Lending Hand Mortgage, LLC (NMLS #152227) is a locally owned brokerage headquartered at 510 Lentz Dr, Madison, TN 37115. Licensed in seven states with a focus on Tennessee's Nashville metro area, the company delivers personalized, hassle-free mortgage solutions through unsurpassed customer service and competitive rates. From home purchase loans to refinances and specialized programs like FHA and USDA, Lending Hand Mortgage guides clients with empathy and expertise, fostering long-term financial stability. Programs and rates vary; subject to credit approval and qualifications. Equal Housing Opportunity. Licensed in TN and six additional states.Contact Information:Website: https:// lhmtg.com Google Business Profile: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lending+Hand+Mortgage+LLC Email: admin@lhmtg.comPhone: (615) 859-5363Media Contact:Name: Kevin Kenerson, President, Lending Hand Mortgage, LLCBusiness Name: Lending Hand Mortgage, LLCPhone: +1 (615) 859-5363Email: admin@lhmtg.com

