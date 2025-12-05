Lordsbook Launches Its New App & Is Leading The Way To Christian Community & Discipleship

Lordsbook - Christian Social Media Lordsbook App Lordsbook Dailys

With a mission to “Reach Everyone, Everywhere for Jesus” ” — Pastor Tom Donovan

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordsbook , the world’s fastest-growing Christian Social Media Platform, is excited to announce the official launch of the brand-new Lordsbook App , now available to believers worldwide. With a mission to “Reach Everyone, Everywhere for Jesus”, Lordsbook is quickly becoming the #1 Faith-Filled, Spirit-Led platform for Christian community, discipleship, and global evangelism.Growing at 150–200 new members every single day, Lordsbook is not just a platform — it is a movement. It is a Christ-centered digital gathering place where believers can connect, grow, encourage one another, and share their testimonies. With the launch of this new Lordsbook app, Lordsbook is officially stepping into a new era of Christian social engagement.The new Lordsbook App introduces a powerful suite of features designed to strengthen faith, build community, and create daily spiritual engagement. New additions includeFaith ReelsDaily VerseLordsbook Dailys (Daily Devotion, Challenge Question, Through The Bible, FaithReels, Worship Reel & more)Coming Very Soon…Lordsbook Channel (Video Broadcasting and Storage)In-App Podcasting & LivestreamingFaith Vids (Shorts)Speedy Sermons (In App Giving The Word)Lordsbook Church LocatorExpanded ProfilesLordsbook Discipleship Roomsand much more to come.This platform was founded by Tom Donovan of Him First Media Group , a ministry-minded entrepreneur whose passion for Jesus fuels every feature and every update. Lordsbook is intentionally designed to be a safe, Christ-like, Spirit-Led environment where believers can grow in faith, sharpen one another, and share the Gospel freely.To further strengthen engagement, Lordsbook provides daily scheduled content, including a Daily Verse at 6 AM, Devotional at 9 AM, Challenge Question at 12 PM, Through the Bible at 3 PM, Worship FaithReel at 5 PM, and Faith Meme/Quote at 8 PM — creating a steady flow of discipleship and encouragement throughout the entire day.Lordsbook is also expanding rapidly with discipleship content, daily devotions, Bible-based learning, and faith-building features for believers of all ages. A new wave of life-changing Christian tools, studies, and community features will continue rolling out through 2025 and 2026.The world has social media.Believers now have Lordsbook.Download the app today and join the global Christian movement at LORDSBOOK.COM.Together, we are building the digital Kingdom — one post, one prayer, and one soul at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.