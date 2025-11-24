Pastor Mike Rozell & Potters Field Ministries Present Mud Cup 2025 in Uganda

Potters Field Flyer Potters Field Mudcup 2025 Potters Field Mudcup Hat

Pastor Mike Rozell, founder of Potters Field Ministries and owner of Mudman Burgers, is launching a powerful new outreach event in East Africa- the Mud Cup 2025

The Mud Cup 2025 is designed to encourage and uplift young athletes in Uganda with three days of competitive African football, ministry, worship, and the Gospel.” — Pastor Mike Rozell

MELVILLE, NY, UGANDA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Mike Rozell , founder of Potters Field Ministries and owner of Mudman Burgers , is launching a powerful new outreach event in East Africa — the Mud Cup 2025, a dynamic African football tournament (known as soccer in the United States). This two-day event will unite athletes, families, churches, and communities for a transformational celebration of fellowship, faith, sportsmanship, and blessing.The Mud Cup 2025 is designed to encourage and uplift young athletes in Uganda with three days of competitive African football, ministry, worship, and the Gospel. This outreach sponsored through Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers has a simple purpose: To use the passion and unity of football as a God-given tool to share hope, inspire young people, and point them to Jesus Christ.Pastor Mike Rozell, known globally for his life-changing “potter and the clay” presentation, has devoted decades to ministry work. Together with his wife, Pam Rozell—a celebrated singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller—he continues to impact the world with the message of Jesus. Through the combined efforts of Potters Field Ministries and the outreach of Mudman Burgers, Pastor Mike Rozell is literally flipping burgers and transforming lives across continents.With two Mudman Burgers locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish, Montana, the Rozell's have turned a simple burger shop into a global ministry engine. A portion of every sale supports Potters Field Ministries, allowing children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala to receive food, education, discipleship, and the Gospel.“Every Mudman Burger meal is an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus,” says Pam Rozell. That same heartbeat is fueling the vision behind the Mud Cup 2025.Through football—a language understood by every culture in Africa—the Rozell's are expanding their reach. The Mud Cup 2025 will offer athletes not only an unforgettable tournament experience, but also prayer, encouragement, worship, and meals prepared by ministry teams connected to Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers.Potters Field Ministries, led by Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell, continues to be a blessing to thousands of children worldwide. Now, with the launch of the Mud Cup 2026, the ministry is creating a new avenue to share the hope of Jesus with youth across Uganda.For more information about Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, Mudman Burgers, and Potters Field Ministries, visit www.pottersfield.org

