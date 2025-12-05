LOBO Systems Warns: Over 30% of Fatal Falls Happen Below Three Metres

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems has issued a safety alert after new findings revealed that more than 30% of fatal falls from height occur at just three metres or below — a level many maintenance and engineering teams still perceive as “low risk.”The warning comes as the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirms that falls from height remain the leading cause of workplace deaths in Great Britain, accounting for one in three fatalities in 2024/25.Despite training and awareness campaigns, low-height work continues to be underestimated. Routine maintenance at 2–3 metres often results in rushed jobs, ladder misuse, and avoidable injuries.“Thinking ‘it’s only a couple of metres’ is putting people in danger,” said Robert Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems. “Low height doesn’t mean low consequence - it simply means less room to recover.”- Low Height, High RiskIndustry data and LOBO’s internal analysis highlight that a significant proportion of fatal falls occur below three metres - frequently during everyday tasks such as inspections, machine access, cleaning, or repairs.At around two metres, a fall takes less than a second, leaving no time to react. Injuries commonly include broken limbs, spinal trauma, head injuries, permanent disability, and, in many cases, fatal impact.Ladder misuse remains a leading contributor. The most common causes include:• Overreaching while working• Carrying tools while climbing• Slips on oily, wet, or uneven floors• Using ladders as makeshift working platforms• Lack of guardrails or fall protection“Ladders are designed for access, not for working from,” added Robert. “But across all industries, they remain the default option for low-height tasks — and that’s where hidden risk multiplies.”- The Cost of a ‘Short’ FallA fall from as little as two metres can trigger significant operational and financial impact:• Medical and compensation costs• Compliance investigations and penalties• Production downtime and machine stoppages• Emergency contractor call-outs• Delayed or cancelled maintenanceIn many cases, a single incident exceeds an organisation’s entire annual spend on access equipment.- A Safer AlternativeTo address these risks, LOBO Systems provides a modular, tool-free access platform engineered for safe, in-house assembly. The LOBO System delivers enclosed, stable work areas with guardrails and is designed to replace ladders as working platforms - particularly for low-height maintenance.- Companies using the LOBO System report:• Fewer near misses• Reduced injury rates• Stronger compliance• Significant operational savings“Whether it’s two metres or twenty, safe access is non-negotiable,” said Bokros.- A Call to IndustryLOBO Systems is urging organisations across manufacturing, engineering, food processing, aerospace, and heavy industry to reassess how their teams work at low height.“If a worker can hit the ground, the risk is real,” Robert emphasised. “Stop treating low-height tasks as shortcuts. Use proper platforms, proper protection, and proper planning.”

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.