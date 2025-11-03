LOBO Systems Expands Global Reach with Strategic Growth in the Nuclear Sector

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems , a global leader in modular access solutions, has announced a series of strategic projects that mark a significant expansion of its footprint within the international nuclear industry. These new initiatives reinforce LOBO’s mission to enhance safety, efficiency, and adaptability in some of the world’s most demanding and highly regulated environments.For over two decades, LOBO Systems has revolutionised the way organisations approach work-at-height challenges. The LOBO Work Platform System, a modular, tool-free alternative to traditional scaffolding, empowers maintenance teams to build secure, reconfigurable access platforms quickly and safely, without the need for specialist contractors. The result is faster turnaround times, reduced costs, and greater operational control across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, logistics, and energy.Now, LOBO’s innovative technology is being deployed across multiple UK nuclear facilities, supporting critical maintenance work, including operations involving nuclear submarines and secure energy sites. In these high-stakes environments, where precision and safety are paramount, the LOBO System offers a proven solution that enhances both performance and compliance.“We’re proud to see the LOBO System delivering measurable improvements in safety and efficiency within such vital sectors.” “Our modular system eliminates many of the complexities and risks associated with conventional scaffolding, giving clients the flexibility and confidence to maintain essential infrastructure with minimal disruption.” – said Robert Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems.The LOBO System’s strength lies in its flexibility. Designed to adapt to complex geometries and restricted access areas common in nuclear facilities, it can be easily configured and reconfigured to meet evolving operational needs. Its no-tools assembly, patented locking mechanisms, and robust modular components ensure a stable, HSE-compliant structure in any setting.Across its expanding customer base, LOBO users consistently report:Reduced assembly and dismantling timesImproved safety compliance and inspection accessLower ongoing maintenance and labour costsMinimal disruption to core operationsAlready trusted by global leaders such as Boeing, Amazon, and GE Aviation, LOBO’s growth in the nuclear sector underscores its commitment to driving safer, smarter, and more sustainable access solutions for industries where performance and reliability are non-negotiable.As the company continues to invest in R&D and advanced engineering, LOBO Systems remains focused on delivering next-generation solutions that empower teams to take control of their own safety, productivity, and operational efficiency, one modular system at a time.

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

