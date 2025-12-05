BankIslami Strengthens Saudi Arabia–Pakistan Links through Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankIslami hosted a reception dinner in Riyadh in honor of His Excellency Ahmad Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event brought together members of Saudi civil society as well as the Pakistani diaspora.

Commenting on the nearly eight-decade-long partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Ambassador Farooq highlighted the deep strategic alignment, enduring mutual trust, and shared Islamic solidarity between both countries. He also commended the Pakistani community in the Kingdom for its efforts in strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Members of the diaspora thanked Ambassador Farooq for his dedicated service and the Embassy’s consistent support, noting the positive impact of his leadership on bilateral relations.

Imran H Shaikh thanked the participants and stated: “The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reflects the far-sighted leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and serves as a benchmark for other countries.”

He further noted, “BankIslami is committed to advancing the global growth of Islamic banking and delivering meaningful, Shariah-compliant value to communities worldwide.”

The session concluded with stakeholders emphasizing the need to further strengthen ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and create deeper avenues of cooperation.

BankIslami reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Islamic financing that is free from Riba (interest) and to supporting broader community-driven initiatives.

