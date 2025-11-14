BankIslami Named 'Best Bank of the Year 2024' and 'Best Islamic Bank' (Runnerup) at CFA Society Pakistan Awards

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankIslami has been recognized among the nation’s leading Islamic financial institutions, winning two major distinctions, “Best Bank of the Year 2024 (Mid-Sized Banks)” and “Best Islamic Bank (Runner-up)” at the 22nd CFA Society Pakistan Annual Excellence Awards.

These accolades recognize BankIslami’s strong financial performance, strong governance standards, and its pioneering role in advancing Pakistan’s transition toward a Riba-free economy. The recognition reaffirms the Bank’s position as one of the country’s most progressive and purpose-driven Islamic financial institutions. The CFA Society awards are regarded as one of the most credible acknowledgments of excellence and governance in the country’s financial sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami, said: “At BankIslami, every initiative we undertake is guided by our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba. This recognition from the CFA Society is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ethical banking and our continued efforts to build a just, inclusive, and Shariah-compliant financial system for Pakistan.”

This achievement adds to a remarkable year of success for BankIslami, with earlier recogniition as Pakistan’s Best Islamic Bank from Euromoney, as well as local and international awards from Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), Dragons of Asia, and the Pakistan Digital Awards , marking it as one of the most awarded Islamic banks in the country.

With a network of 550+ branches across 210 cities, BankIslami continues to redefine Islamic banking through technology, innovation, and purpose. From launching Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking solution, aik, to introducing accessible products for individuals, SMEs, and communities, the Bank remains at the forefront of transforming Pakistan’s financial future — one step closer to a truly Riba-free economy.

