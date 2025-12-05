Consular section to be closed between 30 December 2025 and 4 January 2026

SLOVENIA, December 5 - We would like to inform that the Consular section will be closed from Tuesday, 30 December 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026. Emergency phone line for Slovenian citizens in distress will be available 24/7. Clients should not purchase plane tickets to or from Cairo or conduct other travel arrangements related to our consular services until their request for appointment to approach the Embassy has been confirmed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.