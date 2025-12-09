West Sacramento Gains 10-Week Medical Assistant Training as Arch Dental Assistant School Opens Spring 2026

Arch Dental Assistant School Suave Dental

Responding to growing employer demand, Arch Dental Assistant School - West Sacramento is set to debut a 10-week medical assistant pathway spring 2026.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Sacramento’s Arch Dental Assistant School emphasizes affordability with flexible payment options that help learners finish without long-term debt. Small cohorts and instructor feedback keep learning personal and fast-paced. Students split time between focused classroom instruction and immersive labs, then apply skills in a clinical externship.The West Sacramento’s campus will be located at 2727 W Capitol Ave, Ste B. Responding to growing employer demand, Arch Dental Assistant School - West Sacramento is set to debut a 10-week medical assistant pathway spring 2026.Learners can translate training into meaningful roles serving patients in West Sacramento.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Ste B West Sacramento,” said Program Manager, Arch Dental Assistant School - West Sacramento Program Manager.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to West Sacramento, and by offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Learn more at the School’s website . Limited seats are available.About Arch Dental Assistant School - West SacramentoArch Dental Assistant School - West Sacramento provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students complete their training in approximately 10 weeks and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants. The school is located at 2727 W Capitol Ave, Ste B West Sacramento, CA.About Suave Dental Discover Suave Dental’s expert care with family, cosmetic, and emergency dentistry at 8 modern locations across Northern California’s Central Valley. Bilingual staff in English and Spanish. From regular dental check-ups to advanced dental treatments, their caring team is here to support your oral health and help you achieve a healthy, confident smile for life.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

