San Angelo Welcomes 12-Week Medical Assistant Training as San Angelo Dental Assistant School Opens this Winter

SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Angelo Dental Assistant School today announced plans to open winter, offering an industry-aligned 12-week medical assistant curriculum for learners in Greenridge. Small cohorts and instructor feedback keep learning personal and fast-paced.The program expands the local pipeline of medical assistant talent to meet employer needs.San Angelo Dental Assistant School emphasizes affordability with flexible payment options that help learners finish without long-term debt.Graduates finish with job-ready experience and the confidence that comes from real practice. “Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across San Angelo,” said Nancy West, San Angelo Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Classes will be held at 3215 Greenridge Dr, San Angelo, TX. Graduates will be prepared for entry-level roles across physician practices, clinics, and hospitals in San Angelo.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to San Angelo, and by offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Learn more at the School’s website . Limited seats are available.About San Angelo Dental Assistant SchoolSan Angelo Dental Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students complete their training in approximately 12 weeks and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants. The school is located at 3215 Greenridge DrSan Angelo, TX.About Green Ridge Dental Care At Green Ridge Dental Care, they are committed to providing top-quality dental care and orthodontic services. Their state-of-the-art practice provides top-quality dental care and upholds the strictest sterilization standards and safety protocols to protect their patients' health. At Green Ridge Dental Care, they take the time to give patients the information and resources they need to keep their smiles in tip-top condition.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

