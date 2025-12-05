Mira Real Estate Rebrands to Mira International and Appoints Aldo De Jager as CEO, Also Announcing a 30-Branch Expansion

Mira Real Estate, Dubai’s award-winning brokerage, has rebranded to Mira International and appointed Aldo De Jager as Chief Executive Officer.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mira Real Estate, Dubai’s award-winning brokerage, has rebranded to Mira International and appointed Aldo De Jager as Chief Executive Officer. The new name marks the start of the company’s global expansion, including plans to open 30 branches in major cities and deliver one consistent client experience across markets.“The UAE’s real estate sector is moving at an extraordinary pace. Our focus now is strategic expansion, stronger client service, and wider international reach. The UAE has become one of the most sought-after destinations for investors and homeowners, and this shift gives us the momentum to position Mira International at the front of regional and global investment growth,” said Aldo De Jager, CEO of Mira International.Why This Rebranding MattersChanging the name from Mira Real Estate to Mira International reflects a broader ambition: building a global network of offices and communicating that mission clearly. As Co-Founder Tamara Getigezheva takes on a deeper role in Mira Developments , she has appointed a CEO to scale the brokerage with further structure.“Why bring in a CEO? Because development and brokerage operate differently and need different leadership styles. I’m putting more of my time into development – product, capital, partnerships. Brokerage, on the other hand, is about daily operational rhythm, scaling teams, and keeping one service standard across jurisdictions. We’re opening 30 branches in major cities. To do that without losing quality, you need someone who sees the big picture but also the numbers. Aldo does both. He turns strategy into clear routines and pushes the team through results. I respect his experience – honestly, I learn a lot from him – and that speaks to the scale we’re building,” said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira International and Co-Founder of Mira Developments.Mira’s history of industry recognition reflects the strength of its team. The brokerage has earned top-rank awards from Emaar, major channel-partner achievements with Sobha, performance recognitions from Aldar, Danube, and Damac, and appreciation certificates from Dubai Properties, Nakheel, and Meraas. Aldo will now scale that performance internationally.A Structured Plan for 30 Global BranchesMira International will follow a phased expansion – pilot offices, regional hubs, and then full rollouts – all operating under one playbook. Training, compliance, technology, and client service will be aligned so that investors receive the same standard across every Mira office worldwide.About Mira InternationalFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Dubai, Mira International is a luxury real-estate brokerage and investment advisory serving private and institutional clients. The firm guides investors to high-yield opportunities – from capital appreciation to long-term rental income – through services spanning acquisition, divestment, portfolio management, and rental operations. Mira International operates with a network of 300+ professionals and long-standing partnerships across the UAE’s leading developers For more information, visit: https://mira-international.com/

