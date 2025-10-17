Mira Verde: Georgia’s first branded master community presented at Mira Developments’ Mastermind

Mira Verde by Mira Developments, Tbilisi Hills, Georgia Mira Verde community in Tbilisi Hills, Georgia Mira Verde property development, Tbilisi Hills Mira Verde 18-hole golf course at Mira Verde, Tbilisi Hills Georgia

Over 320 real estate leaders join a three-day retreat in Tbilisi focused on upcoming multi-branded development, local culture, and international collaborations.

TBILISI, TBILISI HILLS, GEORGIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE-based Mira Developments brought together more than 320 international professionals from the real estate, fashion, architecture, and investment sectors for an exclusive three-day retreat in Georgia’s capital. The program paired strategic sessions with immersive cultural experiences.A central highlight was the presentation of Mira Verde at Tbilisi Hills – Georgia’s first branded master community, set on rolling green landscapes just ten minutes from central Tbilisi. With an international-standard 18-hole golf course, villas, townhouses and residences overlooking the city, and a masterplan blending nature with modern living, the project is positioned to become the country’s premier luxury community.The development introduces a complete lifestyle ecosystem: cafés and restaurants, a wellness centre, luxury retail, office spaces, a European school, a kindergarten, and even an AI university, all framed by panoramic views of the capital. Inside, residents will enjoy fully furnished residences with hotel-style services including housekeeping, concierge, valet parking, in-room dining, and 24/7 security, alongside short- and long-term rental management. The project’s scale reflects its ambition – 600 apartments, 104 villas, and 80 townhouses.Alongside site visits, participants took part in open discussions on local market potential, the scarcity of branded living in the region, and the role of the natural environment in shaping future developments.Beyond the professional agenda, the retreat offered an authentic introduction to Georgia’s traditions: a walking tour of the Old City, a Georgian food workshop, and gala evenings celebrating the country’s renowned hospitality.“Walking the Old City, talking to people, standing on the slope where Tbilisi Hills will rise – that fuels ambition better than any report,” said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments. “We arrived with plans and leave with a promise: to balance the vision of Mira Verde with the beauty of the local landscape and the soul of the living city around it.”This was Mira Developments’ second international mastermind retreat, following a 100-guest gathering in Salalah, Oman. Both events play a crucial role in the company’s global expansion strategy, reinforcing its reputation for luxurious, branded, fully furnished residential projects in new markets.About Mira DevelopmentsMira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home , Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

