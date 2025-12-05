LoginRadius Launches Identity Studio - Login Experience Intelligently Crafted by AI in Minutes!

Screenshot of the LoginRadius Identity Studio

Leading CIAM Provider Introduces AI-Powered Identity Studio for Instant, Fully Branded Authentication Experiences

Identity Studio uses AI at its core to deliver pixel-perfect authentication experiences in minutes without sacrificing enterprise security, global compliance, or developer time.” — Rakesh Soni, Founder & CEO of LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced the launch of Identity Studio, introducing AI-Powered Instant Brand Replication to eliminate the long-standing trade-off between brand consistency and time-taking development cycles for building secure, fully branded login experiences.For years, product and engineering teams faced an undesirable trade-off: accept rigid, off-brand authentication pages or invest months of development effort to customize login, sign-up, and MFA flows. Identity Studio removes this compromise entirely, enabling organizations to create fully branded, enterprise-grade authentication experiences in as little as six minutes — with zero developer involvement required.At the core of this release is AI-Powered Instant Brand Replication, allowing teams to simply paste a website URL, upload design assets, or provide prompts. The system instantly mirrors the brand’s fonts, colors, spacing, layout components, and visual style with exceptional accuracy. This ensures globally consistent, on-brand customer journeys across login, registration, password reset, OTP verification, and profile management flows.“Branded, secure customer journeys should not require months of custom development,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Founder of LoginRadius. “Identity Studio uses AI at its core to deliver pixel-perfect authentication experiences in minutes, not months — without sacrificing enterprise security, global compliance, or developer time. This innovation gives engineering teams back their bandwidth while empowering marketing and product teams with complete visual control.”Identity Studio combines a no-code visual editor with an advanced code editor, enabling deeper customization when needed without requiring developers to build from scratch. All templates automatically inherit LoginRadius’s enterprise security posture and compliance standards, including GDPR, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, ensuring that brand flexibility never compromises trust or protection.Key Features Include:- AI-Powered Instant Branding: Mimic existing website designs or uploaded images to instantly generate fully branded authentication templates.- Comprehensive Template Library: 8+ pre-built end-to-end customizable templates for every brand need.- No-Code Visual Editor: Easily modify entire authentication flows using a visual interface without touching code.- Advanced Code Editor: Customize HTML, CSS, JS, and integrate scripts for analytics, front-end validation, and more.- Automatic Multi-Page Updates: Changes apply across registration pages, OTP verification, forgot password, and profile management pages.- Multi-Brand Management & Dynamic Theming: Support light/dark modes, seasonal campaigns, and multiple brands from a single dashboard.- Global Localization: Automated translation and localization support for 20+ languages.- Flexible Deployment: One-click publishing to hosted page URLs or verified custom domains, compatible with V2, V3 JS SDKs, and React SDK.- Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with LoginRadius orchestration workflows.With this launch, both developers and brand managers can now focus on delivering exceptional user experiences without compromising on security, brand consistency, or speed.For more information on Identity Studio by LoginRadius, please refer to the datasheet available here.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open- source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.

