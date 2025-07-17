LoginRadius and Next Reason Partner to Accelerate Akamai Identity Cloud Migrations

AIC Implementation Process by LoginRadius

Akamai Identity Cloud customers are facing EOL in 2027. LoginRadius, a leading identity platform unveils strategic partnership with migration expert Next Reason

We're not just offering a replacement—we're helping businesses cut costs and drive revenue through enhanced customer experiences, faster go-to-market times, and enterprise-grade security.” — Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius today announced a strategic partnership with Next Reason to help organizations smoothly transition from Akamai Identity Cloud (formerly known as Janrain) to LoginRadius' cloud-based CIAM platform. With Akamai deprecating their CIAM services by 2027, this partnership delivers a comprehensive migration framework to modernize your Customer IAM, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-value."Organizations using Akamai Identity Cloud face a critical decision," said Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius. "Our partnership with Next Reason creates a clear path forward that transforms this challenge into an opportunity. We're not just offering a replacement—we're helping businesses cut costs and drive revenue through enhanced customer experiences, faster go-to-market times, and enterprise-grade security."Next Reason’s contribution to the joint solution includes tiered migration options from self-service guidance to fully managed migrations, with comprehensive assessment, planning, data transfer, and ongoing optimization to ensure seamless transitions."No one knows Akamai Identity Cloud better than Next Reason," said Nate Szytel, CEO of Next Reason. "We've built migration accelerators specifically for AIC customers that dramatically reduce complexity and risk. With LoginRadius, organizations can access not just a technical migration path, but a strategic upgrade to a more modern, flexible identity platform with direct access to the experts who built it."Key partnership benefits include:- Secure data migration: Guided migration with advanced data export backed by experience with complex, large-scale identity transitions- Cost reduction: Streamlined process with transparent pricing and flexible options- Accelerated timeline: Purpose-built accelerators specifically for Akamai migrations- Dedicated support: Direct access to identity specialists from both organizations- Business continuity: Minimal to no disruption to users during transition- Mitigate Risk: Enhanced focus on overall security from Next Reason and zero breach record of LoginRadius reduces your riskReady to Migrate?Our migration specialists are ready to help you assess your current Akamai Identity Cloud implementation and build a tailored transition plan that meets your specific business needs.Contact our Sales Team To Know More:- Email: sales@loginradius.comOur team provides direct access to the platform architects, cutting response times and ensuring you get helpful solutions from experts who understand your migration challenges.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first Customer IAM and Partner IAM platform trusted by mid-to-large enterprises and SaaS companies worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands. Purpose-built for modern customer needs, its Customer IAM platforms deliver enterprise-grade security, flexible integration options, and a seamless developer experience. LoginRadius helps engineering teams overcome challenges in scaling user authentication, enhancing security compliance, and accelerating time-to-market for new digital experiences.Its platforms feature an API-first architecture, production-ready SDKs, and intuitive visual workflows that enable engineering teams to implement advanced identity solutions with speed and precision, drastically cutting development time and complexity. It supports 150+ prebuilt integrations and provides open-source tools for developers across major programming languages. Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and recognized as a leader in CIAM by analysts, including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius delivers the security and scalability required by enterprise teams while maintaining the superior developer experience modern engineering teams expect.About Next ReasonNext Reason is a premier provider of customer identity (CIAM) solutions, delivering expert advisory, professional, and optimization services to the world's largest consumer, retail, and energy brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in North America with teams in Brazil and the Philippines, Next Reason combines over 75 years of experience to offer professional services, managed services, and engineering, all guided by a proven process and customer-centric values.Committed to excellence and security, Next Reason maintains SOC2 Type 2 and ITIL4 Certifications, and ensures OAuth, OIDC, and GDPR compliance. Our technology platform-agnostic approach and diverse team of experts have consistently achieved high customer satisfaction. In recognition of its rapid growth, Next Reason was listed on the Fortune Inc. 5000 in 2023.

