‘Our priority is to support resident doctors through an exceptionally challenging time’: RCP hosts webinar with free CPD exclusively for college tutors and associate college tutors

RCP college tutors (CTs) and associate college tutors (ACTs) joined a recent RCP webinar to hear updates on internal medicine training (IMT), higher specialty training and the wider reforms shaping postgraduate medical education, before taking part in an RCP education workshop on coaching skills.

The RCP college tutor (CT) and associate college tutor (ACT) network is our national community of physicians supporting postgraduate medical education by providing leadership, guidance and day-to-day support for resident doctors across the UK.

With the webinar chaired by RCP deputy registrar, Dr Ben Chadwick, this month’s guest speaker was Dr Anita Jones, interim head of school of medicine, NHS England North East. As part of our offer to CTs and ACTs, following a Q&A session, delegates were offered 2 CPD points for taking part in an education workshop on coaching skills run by the RCP.

Dr Jones outlined ongoing work to strengthen IMT training, including proposals to introduce entrustment-level assessments for procedural skills from 2026, updates to the Rough Guide to IMT and efforts to reduce the geographical spread of rotations.

She also highlighted curriculum updates within general internal medicine (GIM) and higher specialty training, with several specialties raising concerns about the impact of acute take rotas on training time. Early pilots in GIM-only and GIM–stroke training are underway in selected areas.

Recruitment pressures were a major theme. IMT competition ratios have continued to rise and a growing number of foundation doctors are taking locally employed doctor (LED) roles.

‘It’s an incredibly difficult situation,’ Dr Jones said. ‘We are pressing for change, but the scale of demand far exceeds the current number of funded training places. Our priority remains supporting resident doctors and trainers through what continues to be an exceptionally challenging time.’

Interested in joining the RCP CT and ACT network?

Through our CT and ACT network, tutors share good practice, connect with their peers and influence RCP policy on medical training and workforce.

This vital two-way link means that CTs and ACTs receive guidance, updates and CPD opportunities from the RCP. As the voice of physicians, the college listens and acts on what we hear from CTs and ACTs, using their experiences to guide our national policy, campaigns and advocacy work.

Read the full summary of our CT and ACT network meeting on 27 November 2025.

To learn more about the RCP CT/ACT Network, please contact UKRegions@rcp.ac.uk.