Royal College of Physicians responds to National Audit Office report on healthcare for people living with frailty

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to the National Audit Office’s (NAO’s) report Primary and community healthcare support for people living with frailty which looks at how the NHS identifies and supports people living with or at risk of frailty before they reach the point of medical crisis or hospital admission.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“Frailty is a major and growing concern, and the National Audit Office report rightly highlights that the needs of this group are not being met. Many people living with frailty can be well supported in the community, but only with sufficient investment in primary and community care.

“The UK government’s vision for a neighbourhood health service aims to deliver care closer to home to ease hospital pressures, improve patient outcomes and address long waiting lists. This shift from hospital to community must involve physicians – after all, their skillset as medical specialists will be critical to healthcare delivery, as well as in upskilling, educating and advising other clinicians in the community on specific conditions and diseases.

“Neighbourhood health should mean physicians have a more proactive role earlier in the patient’s journey, and the vital role of medical specialists, particularly community geriatricians, must not be overlooked. Their expertise is essential for managing complex cases, especially in severe frailty or when multiple conditions are involved. Specialist input in the community can help avoid unnecessary hospital admissions and improve quality of life.”