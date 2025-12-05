Barton Gilman Earns Top Rankings in 2026 'Best Law Firms' List
Recognized for the twelfth consecutive year, the firm continues to demonstrate its dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client service.
PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman LLP earned top rankings in the 2026 “Best Law Firms” list, published by Best Lawyers®. This respected annual ranking combines client feedback and peer evaluations to identify the nation’s leading law firms and help clients find trusted legal advisors. Recognized for the twelfth consecutive year, the firm continues to demonstrate its dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client service.
The Best Law Firms rankings are based on a comprehensive research process that includes client and attorney evaluations, peer reviews from leading lawyers, and analysis of firm-submitted data. Clients provided candid feedback on each firm’s strengths—including expertise, responsiveness, understanding of business priorities, cost-effectiveness, and overall professionalism— as well as their willingness to recommend the firm to others.
The firm received the following rankings in the 2026 publication:
Tier 1 – Boston
Litigation – Health Care
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Tier 1 – Rhode Island
Education Law
Litigation – Health Care
Litigation – Insurance
Mediation
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants
Tier 2 – Boston
Litigation – Insurance
Tier 2 – Philadelphia
Commercial Litigation
Tier 2 – Rhode Island
Family Law
Litigation – Construction
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Tier 3 – New Jersey
Litigation – Labor and Employment
Tier 3 – Rhode Island
Employment Law – Management
Litigation – Labor and Employment
About Barton Gilman
Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.
