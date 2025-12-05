Barton Gilman Earns Top Rankings in 2026 'Best Law Firms' List

Recognized for the twelfth consecutive year, the firm continues to demonstrate its dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client service.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman LLP earned top rankings in the 2026 “Best Law Firms” list, published by Best Lawyers®. This respected annual ranking combines client feedback and peer evaluations to identify the nation’s leading law firms and help clients find trusted legal advisors. Recognized for the twelfth consecutive year, the firm continues to demonstrate its dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client service.

The Best Law Firms rankings are based on a comprehensive research process that includes client and attorney evaluations, peer reviews from leading lawyers, and analysis of firm-submitted data. Clients provided candid feedback on each firm’s strengths—including expertise, responsiveness, understanding of business priorities, cost-effectiveness, and overall professionalism— as well as their willingness to recommend the firm to others.

The firm received the following rankings in the 2026 publication:

Tier 1 – Boston

Litigation – Health Care

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Tier 1 – Rhode Island

Education Law

Litigation – Health Care

Litigation – Insurance

Mediation

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants

Tier 2 – Boston

Litigation – Insurance

Tier 2 – Philadelphia

Commercial Litigation

Tier 2 – Rhode Island

Family Law

Litigation – Construction

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Tier 3 – New Jersey

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Tier 3 – Rhode Island

Employment Law – Management

Litigation – Labor and Employment



About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property, and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

