A European Christmas table

“Sip and Savor” launches its first Christmas Menu: a curated pairing experience celebrating European wines and deli meats

ROMA, ROMA, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats” unveils its first Christmas Menu, a festive collection of food and wine pairings dedicated to showcasing the natural harmony between Roero DOCG wines and Europe’s finest deli meats. Now available for free download on the project’s official website, the menu offers journalists, food lovers, and trade professionals an inspiring seasonal guide designed for elegant yet approachable holiday entertaining.Designed to inspire holiday tables with refined yet approachable pairings, the menu features three festive courses where Italian salumi and Roero DOCG wines are presented in dialogue, each enhancing the other’s character. From the bright interplay of the “Prosciutto Crudo & Pear Salad” paired with Roero Arneis DOCG Spumante, to the comforting balance of the “Creamy Potato Soup with Crispy Pancetta” matched with Roero Arneis DOCG, and finally the deep, festive harmony of the “Star-Shaped Cotechino Modena PGI with Lentils” served alongside Roero Rosso DOCG, every dish was conceived to showcase how a thoughtful pairing can elevate both the wine and the deli meat, creating a fuller, more expressive tasting experience.“The Christmas season embodies conviviality, family warmth, and the pleasure of sharing,” says Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero. “Through this menu, we wanted to give consumers and professionals a tangible way to experience the harmony between Roero DOCG wines and Italy’s finest deli meats”.“These recipes show how deli meats can be enjoyed in contemporary, balanced preparations, especially when thoughtfully paired with wines,” adds Marella Levoni, President of IVSI. “Our goal is to inspire professionals and consumers to explore these products not just individually, but together”.The Sip and Savor Christmas Menu is available for free download at the official Sip and Savor website: https://sipsavor.eu/sip-and-savor-launches-its-first-christmas-menu-a-curated-pairing-experience-celebrating-european-wines-and-deli-meats/ . It includes detailed descriptions, preparation notes, and curated wine pairings that help readers understand the sensory connections between products.This initiative is part of Sip and Savor’s broader mission to promote the culture, quality, and versatility of European wines and deli meats, through storytelling, tasting experiences, and educational content.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

