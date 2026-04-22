WEMA Global Announces Winners of the WEMA Circle Awards 2025 in Naples

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WEMA Global has officially announced the winners of the WEMA Circle Awards 2025 during a live ceremony held at Villa Fattorusso in Naples.

“This project was never about creating another award. It was about creating a system where recognition is earned through real influence and supported by the community.”” — Alexa Skuba & Lana Olifer, Founders of WEMA Global

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEMA Global, an international marketing agency specializing in the wedding and event industry, has officially announced the winners of the WEMA Circle Awards 2025 during a live ceremony held at Villa Fattorusso in Naples.

The WEMA Circle Awards, launched as the first community-driven international recognition program in the wedding industry, were created to highlight professionals whose work demonstrates long-term impact, influence, and contribution to the global market.

A New Standard of Recognition

The awards introduced a transparent two-stage evaluation system combining public voting and professional jury assessment.

During the first stage, participants from around the world engaged their communities to vote, determining the Top 3 finalists in each category.

In the second stage, an international jury evaluated finalists based on clearly defined criteria, including professional reputation, contribution to the industry, ethics, evolution, and consistency over the past three years.

WEMA Circle Awards 2025 Winners

The winners announced during the ceremony are:

WEMA Destination Maestro - Penzi Weddings

WEMA Iconic Venue - Bosco de’ Medici

WEMA Design Visionary - Wedding Designer & Planner Rui Mota Pinto

WEMA Destination Lens - Martina H. Weddings

WEMA Editorial Crown - Zankyou Weddings Portugal (zankyou.pt)

These professionals and platforms were recognized for their measurable impact on the international wedding industry and their role in shaping its direction.

The Ceremony: A Different Kind of Industry Event

The awards ceremony took place at Villa Fattorusso, one of Naples’ most renowned event venues, in collaboration with Aloha Eventi.

Rejecting traditional award-show formats, the evening focused on authenticity and atmosphere rather than spectacle.

With a panoramic view over Naples, sunset light, and an intimate setting by the sea, the event brought together international professionals in a relaxed yet meaningful environment.

The ceremony concluded with a celebration designed not around formality, but around connection - reflecting the core philosophy of the WEMA Circle Awards.

A Community-Driven Future

The WEMA Circle Awards aim to redefine how recognition is built within the wedding industry by prioritizing transparency, community involvement, and long-term professional impact over short-term visibility.

“This project was never about creating another award. It was about creating a system where recognition is earned through real influence and supported by the community.” - Alexa Skuba & Lana Olifer, Founders of WEMA Global

About WEMA Global

WEMA Global is an international marketing agency that serves wedding, event, hospitality & corporate markets, working with destinations, venues, hotels, and professionals worldwide. The company focuses on building visibility, desirability, and strategic positioning within the global wedding, event, corporate & hospitality markets.

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