Synchrocare, LLC Announces a Strategic Partnership With Field Orthopaedics to Expand Access of its innovative Griplasty™

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a trusted distributor of medical devices across the United States since 2005, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Field Orthopaedics Inc., an industry leader in precision-engineered implants focused exclusively on hand and wrist surgeons. This collaboration will significantly expand the availability of Field Orthopaedics’ innovative portfolio throughout the U.S. healthcare market.Field Orthopaedics is globally recognized for its surgeon-led design approach and its dedication to addressing complex clinical challenges through meticulously engineered implant systems. As Synchrocare continues to grow its national distribution footprint, the addition of Field Orthopaedics’ advanced solutions strengthens the company’s commitment to bringing high-quality, clinically meaningful technologies to surgeons and hospitals nationwide.“Our partnership with Synchrocare represents an exciting milestone in our mission to deliver world-class orthopedic solutions to surgeons and their patients,” said Patryk Kania, CEO of Field Orthopaedics Inc. “Synchrocare’s proven track record, professionalism, and dedication to high-quality service align seamlessly with our values and ambitions. Together, we will expand access to advanced extremity care innovations that meaningfully improve patient outcomes.”Through this strategic partnership, Synchrocare will introduce Field Orthopaedics’ newest technologies to a broader range of healthcare providers, ensuring increased product availability and robust clinical support across its national network.“Field Orthopaedics is globally recognized for its engineering and surgeon-focused innovation,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare. “We are proud to partner with a company that is redefining what is possible in extremity care.”This partnership reinforces Synchrocare’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class orthopedic technologies while supporting Field Orthopaedics’ U.S. expansion strategy. Both organizations will collaborate on product introductions, surgeon education initiatives, and clinical programs to advance the standard of care in upper extremity orthopedics.About Field OrthopaedicsField Orthopaedics is an Australian-based medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for upper extremity injuries. Founded by surgeons and engineers, the company specializes in meticulously designed implants that address the unmet needs of complex hand and wrist trauma. Field Orthopaedics is committed to improving patient outcomes through thoughtful design, rigorous testing, and continuous collaboration with clinicians.About Synchrocare, LLCFounded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a respected U.S. distributor of medical devices, recognized for its expanding national footprint and commitment to supporting healthcare providers with high-quality products and exceptional service. Synchrocare partners with leading manufacturers to bring innovative solutions to surgeons and hospitals across the country.For more information or to arrange an interview with representatives from Synchrocare or Field Orthopaedics, please contact info@synchrocare.com or visit www.synchrocare.com

