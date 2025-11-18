Entrepreneurs in Iowa are Invited to Join Synchrocare’s Growing Medical Device Franchise Network

Opening doors for business owners to serve healthcare providers across the state

Our franchise program empowers people from all walks of life to enter one of the most dynamic and rewarding industries in the country.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

IA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a trusted leader in the medical device industry since 2005, is pleased to announce that franchise opportunities are now available in Iowa. As the healthcare sector continues to expand and innovate, Synchrocare is seeking motivated entrepreneurs who want to build meaningful businesses by bringing advanced medical technologies to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers throughout the Hawkeye State.Iowa’s strong network of healthcare systems, regional hospitals, and community-based clinics presents a promising opportunity for franchise owners to connect providers with high-quality, cost-effective medical devices that enhance patient care and improve efficiency. Through Synchrocare’s franchise program, partners gain exclusive access to a curated portfolio of products from top manufacturers, full back-office support, and comprehensive training – equipping them to confidently grow their businesses.“We handle the operations, products, and training, so our franchisees can focus on what matters most – building trusted relationships with healthcare providers and helping improve patient outcomes,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.What makes Synchrocare unique is its commitment to ensuring franchisees succeed, regardless of their prior experience in medicine or sales. The company’s structured, self-paced training program covers the essentials of anatomy, medical technology, and business development, giving franchise owners the confidence and knowledge to thrive in their local markets.The medical device industry – currently valued at over $500 billion and projected to exceed $650 billion by 2032 – represents one of the most stable and high-growth markets available to entrepreneurs. In Iowa, where healthcare services play a vital role in the state’s economy and rural access continues to be a key focus, Synchrocare franchisees have the opportunity to make a lasting impact while building a resilient business.Synchrocare currently has multiple franchise territories available across Iowa and invites interested candidates to explore this exciting opportunity. Whether you are an experienced sales professional seeking a new venture or an entrepreneur looking to own a purpose-driven business in a recession-resistant industry, Synchrocare offers the framework, training, and support to help you succeed.For more information, visit www.synchrocare.com/franchising Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC1-877-238-03174914 Cooper Road #42565Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

