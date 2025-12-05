Monetary and financial statistics – October 2025

MACAU, December 5 - According to statistics released today (5 December) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in October 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation grew 0.3% whereas demand deposits dropped 2.8%, M1 thus fell 1.9% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.3%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, increased 0.1% to MOP837.0 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.1%, 43.8%, 6.3% and 15.5% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits rose 0.1% from the preceding month to MOP815.6 billion whereas non-resident deposits decreased 2.6% to MOP340.7 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 2.3% to MOP233.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector dropped 0.2% to MOP1,389.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.3%, 44.8%, 8.1% and 25.9% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.3% from a month ago to MOP498.2 billion. On the other hand, external loans increased 0.3% to MOP522.8 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector edged down to MOP1,021.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.9%, 43.1%, 13.0% and 19.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-October 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 47.9% at end-September to 47.5%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 73.3% to 73.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 60.5% and 58.5% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 5.4% from a month ago.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly