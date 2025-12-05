West Lake Beer by China Resources Snow Breweries Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

West Lake Beer

China Resources Snow Breweries' West Lake Beer packaging design recognized with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Resources Snow Breweries has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award , earning a Silver designation for their exceptional packaging design work titled "West Lake Beer". The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence within the industry.The Silver A' Design Award for the West Lake Beer packaging design signifies its relevance and impact within the Packaging industry. This recognition highlights the design's alignment with current trends, its advancement of industry standards, and the practical benefits it offers to users and stakeholders alike. By earning this prestigious award, China Resources Snow Breweries demonstrates their commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in packaging design.The award-winning West Lake Beer packaging design stands out for its unique blend of cultural symbolism and modern aesthetics. The design artfully incorporates iconic elements of West Lake, such as the Broken Bridge and Three Ponds Mirroring the Moon, while seamlessly integrating Chinese typography and font design. This harmonious fusion creates a packaging image that exudes classical charm while maintaining a contemporary feel, allowing consumers to not only enjoy the beer but also immerse themselves in the rich cultural significance of West Lake.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to China Resources Snow Breweries' dedication to design excellence and innovation. The award not only validates the exceptional quality of the West Lake Beer packaging design but also motivates the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their future projects. By setting new standards in packaging design, China Resources Snow Breweries aims to inspire and influence the industry as a whole.West Lake Beer was designed by Qiguang Li, Celine Zhou, Xiaowei He, and the talented team at China Resources Snow Breweries. Their collective expertise and passion for creating visually stunning and culturally significant packaging have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable recognition.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning West Lake Beer packaging design at:About China Resources Snow BreweriesFounded in 1993, China Resources Snow Breweries (China) Co., Ltd (CR Snow Breweries) is a nationwide professional beer company that brews and sells beer. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the company has a high-end brand matrix of "Chinese local brands + international brands". From 2006 to 2014, the total sales volume of CR Snow Beer ranked the leading position in China's beer market for nine consecutive years. In 2013, the sales volume of Snow Beer single brand reached 10.62 million liters, and the total sales volume of China Resources Snow Beer reached 11.72 million liters, becoming the first "double 10 million tons" enterprise in China's beer industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, meets rigorous criteria such as Innovation in Packaging, Sustainability and Eco-friendliness, Functional Efficiency, Aesthetic Appeal, Material Choice, User Convenience, Brand Identity Reflection, Market Competitiveness, Cost-effectiveness, Safety Measures, Packaging Durability, Cultural Relevance, Social Impact, Originality and Uniqueness, Technical Excellence, Ergonomic Design, Product Protection, Information Clarity, Adaptability and Versatility, and Inclusion of Technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from around the world. Attracting entries from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the industry, inspire future trends, and earn international acclaim for their design excellence. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit: https://packagingaward.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.