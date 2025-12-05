Astoria Collection by Luzerne Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Astoria Collection

Luzerne's Astoria Collection Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions , has announced Luzerne 's Astoria Collection as the Silver winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This significant achievement recognizes the Astoria Collection's outstanding design excellence and positions it as a noteworthy contributor to the advancement of the kitchenware industry.The Silver A' Kitchenware and Horeca Award for the Astoria Collection underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchenware sector. By aligning with industry standards and practices while offering innovative features, the Astoria Collection demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, making it a design that truly matters in today's market.What sets the Astoria Collection apart is its exquisite blend of Victorian-era inspiration and modern sophistication. The intricate detailing and ornate silhouettes pay homage to the grandeur of the past, while the minimalist approach ensures a contemporary aesthetic. Each piece is meticulously crafted using Luzerne's signature clay blend and finished with a lustrous, stain-resistant glaze, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and functionality.This prestigious recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to Luzerne's commitment to design excellence and innovation. The Astoria Collection's success is expected to inspire future designs within the brand and potentially influence industry standards. It motivates the Luzerne team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the realm of kitchenware design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Astoria Collection by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About LuzerneLuzerne has been designing and producing bespoke quality tableware for some of the world's most renowned restaurants, hotels, and chefs since 2004. As a pioneer in creating fine china without animal bone ash, Luzerne's factory in Dehua is the first in the world to be Halal-certified. Drawing on over 75 years of expertise, Luzerne became Singapore's first tableware manufacturer to develop its own line of products, producing up to 28 million pieces of ceramic and stone tableware annually at its fully-automated factory in Dehua, China. With a global presence in over 66 countries and a team of 800 employees across five offices, Luzerne tableware is used in restaurants, hotels, and even in the skies with Singapore Airlines.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored. Silver A' Design Award winning designs showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and creativity, making a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchenware and Horeca Design Award is a highly esteemed international competition that recognizes outstanding kitchenware designs from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the progression of the kitchenware industry. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

