Tiger by Guoliang Du Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Tiger

Guoliang Du's Exceptional Club Design, Tiger, Recognized with Esteemed Silver A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Guoliang Du as a winner of the Silver A' Design Award for the exceptional club design, Tiger. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Guoliang Du's work within the interior design industry, positioning Tiger as a noteworthy and innovative design that exemplifies excellence in the field.The Silver A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design is particularly relevant to industry professionals, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance interior design standards. Tiger's recognition demonstrates its practical benefits for users and stakeholders, emphasizing the design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects that address the needs and expectations of the interior design community.Tiger stands out in the market through its unique blend of European and Oriental design elements, creating a captivating space that harmonizes classical and modern aesthetics. The design's meticulous attention to detail, from the round arches and spiral staircases to the shaped roof and evolving top, showcases Guoliang Du's mastery of composition and structure. The thoughtful integration of materials such as concrete, steel, glass, and stone, along with energy-saving technologies, further enhances the design's appeal and sustainability.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Guoliang Du's commitment to pushing boundaries and inspiring future designs in the interior design industry. This recognition motivates the Guoliang Du team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation, paving the way for even more groundbreaking projects that elevate the standards of interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Guoliang DuGuoliang Du, founder of Hangzhou Tisen Design Co., LTD. (DECENT DESIGN DTD), is a renowned interior designer from Zhejiang, China. With nearly 20 years of experience focusing on the quality of tooling, private house design, and landing, Guoliang Du has created numerous representative works, including the DERMAPIA brand club, PHYSIODERMIE Anti-aging Center, and Zhangwan Art Villa. Guoliang Du's designs have been recognized with prestigious awards.About Decent DesignDecent Design is a dynamic, multi-disciplinary design company that seamlessly integrates interior, soft wear, architecture, landscape, and art. With a mission to create innovative and high-quality all-in-one solutions, DTD strives to meet the unique needs of its clients while continuously seeking more appropriate design concepts. The company's design range encompasses hotel accommodation, office spaces, commercial spaces, and residential villas, offering comprehensive services from space design and project construction to soft design and procurement. DTD's commitment to delivering masterpieces for each project ensures that its high-end customers receive the ideal space that reflects their distinct values.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, academics, and journalists, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of design excellence. These designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, providing a platform for visionaries, leading agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain deserved recognition. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to a better world through the transformative power of exceptional design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontest.com

