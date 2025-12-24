Ranktunez: An Awaited Launch of an SEO Management Software Enhancing Search Visibility Through Data-Driven Insights

Ranktunez provides structured SEO insights to help teams monitor rankings, backlinks, and site health. Ranktunez supports SEO agencies with centralized performance insights across multiple client websites. SEO Data Insights for Smarter Decisions

Ranktunez is an integrated SEO management software known for search visibility analysis, performance tracking, and competitive research.

Search visibility has grown more complex as SEO data increases. Ranktunez is built as a structured platform delivering essential insights into rankings, backlinks, & site health for smarter decisions.” — Harsh Chambial, Founder of Ranktunez

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ranktunez has announced the availability of its SEO agency management software , designed to support marketers, agencies, and businesses that look to manage and analyze search engine performance using a centralized and data-driven approach.Search engines play a significant role in discovering online, with a significant share of making digital interactions. At the same time, the majority of web pages receive little to no organic search, highlighting the growing need for structured SEO analysis and monitoring tools. The Ranktunez aims to address needs by offering a suite of features enabling users to track rankings, analyze competitors, perform web audits, and monitor backlink profiles.Ranktunez is built to assist SEO professionals in improving their search visibility across multiple markets and devices. The SEO management software aids keyword research, rank tracking, and mobile search results following monitoring, competitor analysis, and technical site audits. Using this, users can identify performance gaps, technical issues, and competitive opportunities within the search ecosystem.One of the platform’s core competencies is its backlink monitoring system that allows users to trace backlink profiles in real time, identifying harmful links, and to evaluate link authority.This feature is intended to help users understand how the external link can influence the search rankings.Ranktunez includes a rank tracking module that monitors the keyword position across geographic regions and devices. There are metrics such as share of voice, position distribution, and average rankings that are presented to give users a clear picture of visibility relative to the competitors.For technical SEO analysis, the site audit tool in Ranktunez scans the website for more than 140 on-page and technical issues, crawling up to 100,000 pages per audit. The audit system highlights the priority of issues and offers guidance for resolution, allowing users to track improvements over time.In addition, Ranktunez offers a web analytics feature that helps businesses analyze organic traffic trends, visitor behavior, exit paths, and the contribution of advertising efforts to overall performance. The insights are intended to support and make informed decision-making around user experience and marketing strategy.The reporting and dashboard components offer an aggregated view of SEO performance that includes organic traffic trends, keyword market visibility, domain authority metrics, and referring domains. Following portfolio management, the features allow users to group and monitor multiple URLs across different domains and regions while supporting comparative analysis and collaborative reporting.Search visibility has become complex over time, and data requirements continue to grow, said Harsh Chambial, Founder of Ranktunez. The aim behind developing Ranktunez was to create a structured platform that brings essential SEO insights, elevating rankings, backlinks, and the site’s overall health, enabling the team to monitor performance and make informed decisions more efficiently.About RanktunezRanktunez is designed uniquely to help SEO agencies, startups, small and medium-sized businesses, digital marketers, and bloggers who are seeking structured insights into search performance. By consolidating multiple SEO functions, the SEO agency management software simplifies SEO monitoring while maintaining a focus on measurable data and tracking.

